Who Is Kevin Velo's Caddie?

Kevin Velo only embarked on his PGA Tour career at the start of the 2025 season, but it didn’t take long for him to make an impression when, teaming up with Isaiah Salinda, the pair led the way after the opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after a stunning opening round of 58.

Alongside Velo on that occasion was the same caddie who was with him when he earned his card after finishing in the top 30 of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour points list, Bart Barnes.

Barnes is also a talented golfer and was regarded as the best junior college prospect in the country until he broke his foot in late 2004 before heading to Middle Tennessee State University, where he majored in business.

He then went on to a successful coaching career at Troy, first with the women’s golf program as both assistant and head coach, before becoming head coach of the men’s program. He left that role in 2021 before linking up with Turk Petit as his caddie, who he appeared alongside as part of the LIV Golf line-up during its inaugural season.

Later, Barnes began working with Velo, and he played a key role as Velo earned his PGA Tour card after finishing 15th in the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour points list only four years after turning professional.

Bart Barnes helped Velo win his PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, Velo, with Barnes’ help, has been finding his feet on the PGA Tour. While he struggled in the opening months of the season, he made the cut in the Puerto Rico Open and the Valspar Championship, before he and Salinda made headlines holding off the likes of defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to lead the way early at TPC Louisiana in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.