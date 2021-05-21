We get to know the South African's bagman.

Who Is Branden Grace’s Caddie?

A winner on both the European Tour and PGA Tour, Branden Grace has won all over the world and has the honour of shooting the only 62 in men’s Major history too.

But who currently takes up the bag for the South African? Let’s take a look below.

We are unsure when the partnership started exactly but Grace currently has Lee Warne on his bag at the moment.

Warne lives in Ascot just outside of London and other interests besides golf include skiing.

He used to be a greenkeeper at BMW PGA Championship venue Wentworth before joining Alex Noren as his caddie.

Warne and Noren would go on to have a lot of success together. That partnership started in the summer of 2016 and Warne was on the bag for his four victories that year at the Scottish Open, European Masters, British Masters and Nedbank Golf Challenge.

He was then with him during his BMW PGA Championship win at Wentworth, and his 2018 Open de France victory at Le Golf National, venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup where Noren managed to contribute two points from three matches.

We believe the partnership ended in 2019 at some point.

Leading up to Warne, Grace seems to have changed caddies a number of times over the past few years. He had Craig Connelly on the bag, as well as Zacharia Rasego for several years, who famously worked with Louis Oosthuizen during his 2010 Open Championship victory.

Indeed Rasego was also on the bag for Grace’s 62 at Royal Birkdale at the 2017 Open Championship, and they had a number of victories together on the European Tour, including the 2018 Nedbank Golf Challenge, and back-to-back Commercial Bank Qatar Masters victories.

We are yet to confirm why or when exactly their partnership concluded.