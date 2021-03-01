We take a look at the equipment used by South African golfer Branden Grace

Branden Grace What’s In The Bag?

A South African golfer best known for his mesmeric 62 at the 2017 Open Championship, Branden Grace is a player who can go incredibly low on any given day. As such it comes as no surprise that he is nearly in double digit wins on the European Tour and has also had a couple in the United States too.

Let’s take a look at the clubs he uses out on Tour.

Grace is a Callaway staff player and plays a full bag of equipment from the brand.

Starting with the driver he uses a Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond which has nine degrees of loft. He then transitions to a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero three-wood.

Moving to the irons, Grace has a Callaway Apex UT utility iron which acts as his three-iron. The rest of them go from four-iron down to pitching wedge and they are all Callaway X-Forged CB’s.

In the short-game department, he carries three wedges which are all Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5s. They are 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally he uses an Odyssey 2-ball Ten putter which has a striking red Stroke Lab shaft in it.

He uses the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball as well.

*Note – the hybrid and utility iron often swap out regularly.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 X shaft

3-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (16.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX shaft

Utility Iron (3): Callaway Apex UT, with Fujikura Ventus Blue Hybrid 9 TX shaft

Irons (4-PW): Callaway X-Forged CB all with Project X 6.5 LS shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52-10S, 56-08C, 60-08C) all with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy