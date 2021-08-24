The Englishman has been playing golf since he was three years old, but how much is he worth?

What Is Tyrrell Hatton’s Net Worth?

A winner of golf tournaments all around the world, it appears the only way is up for Englishman Tyrrell Hatton at the moment.

He has made $10,303,539 in prize money from the PGA Tour. This ranks him 200th on the PGA Tour all-time career earnings list, one place above two-time Major winner John Daly.

However, in terms of winnings, he has been more successful on the European Tour, with six victories against a solitary one on the PGA Tour. That PGA Tour title was in 2020, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which won him $1,674,000.

On the European Tour he stands at 27th in the all time money list with €16,172,788.76.

Tyrrell Hatton is the son of Jeff and Karen Hatton, Jeff, a golf coach, introduced his son to the game. He began playing when he was three years old.

Tyrrell played in The Open of 2010 as an amateur. He did not make the cut.

He turned pro and made his way up through the Jamega and Challenge tours to the European Tour. Tenth spot on the 2013 Challenge Tour rankings qualified him onto the 2014 European Tour.

In his rookie season on the European Tour, Hatton tied as runner up in the Joburg Open and tied fourth at the Scottish Open. His first victory on the European Tour came at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2016, and he successfully defended his title the following year.

In 2019 he won the Turkish Open, which brought him $2million in prize money.

The following season he took home Є974,457 for winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2021 earned him $1,333,330.

In December 2013 Tyrrell Hatton Golf Ltd was formed. The two directors were Tyrrell and his father. In 2019, according to Companies House, the firm had a net worth of £2,520,040.

In addition to that, he also earns a hefty amount of money from endorsement deals. He signed a long-term deal with MODEST. Although the financial details are not available publicly, it has been reported he makes around $2 million to $3 million per year but we cannot say this with any certainty.

Nor can we say what his exact net worth is either, which has also been reported to be around $5 million.

What we can say is he has several other big sponsorships with big brands.

He uses a full bag of Ping golf clubs at the moment and wears adidas apparel and shoes but the financial details of these deals are not public. He also has a partnership with Titleist to use the brand’s golf balls.

He is also an ambassador for Audemars Piguet, a Swiss manufacturer of luxury mechanical watches and clocks, headquartered in Le Brassus, Switzerland. The company was founded by Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet in the Vallée de Joux in 1875. Other Tour professionals to be ambassadors for the brand are Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Abraham Ancer and many more.

Hatton’s two other partners are Netjets and ISPS Handa.

