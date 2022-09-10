Scottie Scheffler Named PGA Tour Player Of The Year

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following an incredible year that included four PGA Tour wins, Scottie Scheffler has been named the 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year as voted by the Tour’s membership for the 2021-22 season.

The World No.1 made 25 starts during 2021-22, with Scheffler claiming 18 top-25's, including a remarkable 10 top-5's. Along with the accolades, he becomes the first ever player to secure the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

“On behalf of the PGA Tour, congratulations to Scottie on his remarkable season and his unprecedented achievements,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Undoubtedly, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie’s season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership.

"And as gratifying as it has been to see his development on the course over the last several years, we are equally thankful that Scottie has embraced the role as an ambassador of the PGA Tour and the game of golf. With young stars like Scottie leading the way, the PGA Tour is in great hands for many years to come.”

Scheffler at the 2022 Masters, his first Major title (Image credit: Getty Images)

During 2021-22, Scheffler claimed four PGA Tour titles in a two month period. Those four victories came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Masters.

Earning the World No.1 spot following his Match Play victory, Scheffler secured a total of $24,796,910 for the 2021-22 PGA Tour season and finished second in the FedEx Cup standings.