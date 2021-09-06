How much is the American professional actually worth?

What Is Patrick Reed’s Net Worth?

Patrick Reed’s net worth is generally estimated at around $9 million, although some estimates place it a few million dollars higher than this.

Since winning the 2013 Wyndham Championship, Reed has won every year on the PGA Tour bar 2017.

However even during that winless 2016-17 PGA Tour season he still earned $3,055,111 in prize money, having competed in 29 events.

He bounced back from this barren 2017 in fine style by winning the US Masters in 2018. This earned him the $1.98 million first prize.

Related: 11 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrick Reed

In 2014 he won the WGC-Cadillac Championship and with it a cheque for 1.53m. Aged 23 years, seven months and four days, he thus became the youngest winner of a WGC event. He took from Tiger Woods this record – Tiger having first done so when he was 26 days older than Reed.

Reed won another World Golf Championship event in 2020, with the WGC-Mexico Championship. This won him $1.82m.

He has made $35,505,096 in prize money from the PGA Tour. On the way to doing this, he has won nine tournaments.

Related: Who Is Patrick Reed’s Wife?

In April 2021 Castore announced that it had signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Reed to wear that company’s clothing. He was the first American to be signed as a brand ambassador by this British firm. Reed joined other sportsmen such as Andy Murray, Adam Peaty, Jos Buttler and Owen Farrell as Castore brand ambassadors.

Reed wore Castore’s clothing at the 2021 Masters, however he has stopped doing so and Castore no longer lists Reed as one of its partners. He is now wearing G/FORE apparel and FootJoy golf shoes.

He has a partnership with Japanese club maker Grindworks. The company says that “Patrick advises and collaborates with grindworks on new product development including models made specifically for him to play on tour.”

Reed has also been sponsored by Swiss watchmakers Hublot since 2017.

Related: Patrick Reed What’s In The Bag?

As far as other sponsors go, his twitter account suggests he has partnerships with BMW, Titleist, EPM Plus which is a mortgage lender in Atlanta, and easypost.

Additionally, as his hat suggests, he has a partnership with cbdMD, a cannabidiol (CBD) brand.

Speaking at the time; “I’m thrilled to join the impressive roster of cbdMD brand ambassadors and athletes,” said Patrick Reed.

“In recently getting to know the leadership team there, I was impressed by their passion and vision for the company, as well as their shared values. I was first introduced to cbdMD when I noticed their partnership with Bubba (Watson) and the many positive things he has said about how their products have helped him in a number of areas of his life.

Reed also has the Team Reed Foundation which is a “non-profit organization dedicated to changing lives by working with local and national communities to form a meaningful impact.”