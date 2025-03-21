Has Bryson DeChambeau Just Cured Your Slice With The New LA Golf Driver?
Co-designed with US Open Champion Bryson Dechambeau, here's what we can expect to see from the new LA Golf driver...
On Monday the 24th of March, LA Golf is releasing a driver to market that it believes will change the face (literally) of drivers forever. Co-designed by two-time U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and LA Golf Chief Design Officer Jeff Meyer, the driver - named simply the ‘LA Golf Driver” - introduces a patented fitting system designed to match both the club face curvature and shaft to your individual swing speed, significantly reducing side spin and making your misses go straighter. Sounds interesting, right?
This design seems to be the culmination of Bryson’s deep dive into the effects of face curvature in promoting gear effect which led him to put into play a specially designed set of 3D printed, curved-faced Avoda irons for the first time at last year's Masters. Having used them ever since, and even chalking up another US Open win with them, Bryson has now turned his attention to the driver.
Those of you in the know will be aware that faces of the best golf drivers have been curved for many years now to assist with mitigating heel and toe strikes, however, Bryson and LA Golf have taken things a step further and believe that different swing speeds require different amounts of curvature to optimize the results. LA Golf is referring to this as Face ID Technology.
“Bryson’s big idea to make the curve of the face proportionate to swing speed is cutting side spin off the toe and heel almost in half, essentially turning your slice into a fade and hook into a draw,” said Reed Dickens, Founder and CEO of LA Golf, “and the exciting part is that is works for all swing speeds.”
DeChambeau has been spotted at various points over the past year or so testing out different iterations and prototypes of this driver, notably at 'The Showdown' and also on his very successful YouTube channel, but now it seems that the kinks have been ironed out and it is ready to hit the shelves.
The LA Golf driver is truly the first of its kind to pair the curvature of the face (bulge and roll) and shaft to match your swing speed. A feature that will be a welcome addition to many will be that the LA Golf driver comes fitted as standard with its premium A Series shafts, which in most cases will negate the annoyance of a hefty upcharge for an expensive aftermarket shaft - although, those wanting to play the Bryson series shaft will need to cough up an additional $150.
The LA Golf website features a useful online fitting quiz to guide you into the correct shaft and face curvature combination. It is very quick and easy to complete, covering topics such as flight preference, swing speed, tempo, and much more. Once I receive my driver from the results of this quiz, you’ll be the first to know how effective I think it is!
There are five head models available; the 13-12 (below 90 mph), the 12-11 (90 -109 mph), the 10-10 (110 - 124 mph), the 9-9 (125 -134mph), and the 8-7 (135mph+).
Prices start from $649 in all head models with the A Series shafts and The LA Golf driver is available for pre-order now, with shipping starting from Monday 24th March. Keep your eyes peeled on the Golf Monthly website for the full review in the coming weeks…
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
