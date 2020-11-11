21 Things You Didn’t Know About Tiger Woods
Here we take a look at 21 things you may not know about 15-time major winner Tiger Woods
By Sam Tremlett published
Here we take a look at 21 things you might not know about Tiger Woods
21 Things You Didn't Know About Tiger Woods
Aside from the obvious ones like the fact that he has won 15 Majors and 82 PGA Tour events, here we look at 21 things you might not know about five-time winner of the The Masters, Tiger Woods...
21 Things You Didn't Know About Tiger Woods
1. His real name is Eldrick Tont Woods - Eldrick because it has his father's initial at the start and his mother's first initial at the end, and Tont is a traditional Thai name.
2. His father was in the army and named his son Tiger because his fellow solider and friend Col. Vuong Dang Phong was also known as Tiger.
3. He was born in Cypress, California.
Related: Black Friday Golf Deals – Don’t miss out
4. His mother Kultida is Thai and his father Earl was African-American.
5. His father Earl installed golf in him from a very young age, and Tiger would watch his father hit balls in the garage from his high chair from the age of 6 months.
6. He first began playing at the Navy Golf Course which his dad had access to. He shot 48 for nine holes aged 3.
7. He first broke 80 aged 8 and first broke 70 aged 12.
8. He had a glittering amateur career, winning the US Amateur Championship three years in a row from 1994-1996. He is the only man to do that.
9. His '96 US Am win coincided with his NCAA Championship Division 1 victory. He is one of five men to have won both in the same year - Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Ryan Moore are the others.
10. He enjoys all sports, including basketball, soccer and diving.
11. He opened his first golf course in 2016, Bluejack National in Montgomery, Texas.
12. Aged 24, he became the youngest golfer to win the career grand slam and at the 2019 ZOZO Championship he tied Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins ever with 82.
13. The Tiger Woods Foundation helps children worldwide with education and has reached 10 million.
14. He and ex-wife Elin Nordegren have a daughter named Sam and a son named Charlie.
Related: Who is Tiger Woods' Girlfriend?
15. He is 3rd in the European Tour all-time wins list with 41 victories despite never playing a full European Tour season.
16. He attended Stanford University for two years but did not graduate and instead left early to turn professional.
17. He became the first billion dollar sportsman.
18. He is a buddhist.
19. He has spent 683 weeks as #1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, more than double Greg Norman who has spent the second-longest amount of time as world number one.
20. He had a stutter as a child and overcame it by taking classes at school and talking to his dog at nights.
21. His current girlfriend is Erica Herman, they met when she was managing one of Tiger's restaurants. They have been dating since 2017.
Early Black Friday Deals -
Get more than £10 off these premium Z-Star XV golf balls from Srixon.
A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off.
The rangefinder just below the L10 Voice is the L10 which you can get with over $100 off right now. It has many of the same features as the model above but is lacking the voice feature.
Stewart Golf has improved its R1 Push cart with this R1-S model. During testing we thought the folding mechanism worked excellently and the ease of use when walking and pushing it makes it one of the best golf carts around. Add a splash of colour and a huge saving and you have a winner.
Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart Review
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
WATCH: Nelly Korda Meets Tiger Woods For First Time In Most Relatable Video Of 2021
The world number one couldn't contain her excitement when she finally got to meet Tiger for the very first time.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
What Is The Wolf Golf Betting Game?
Looking for a way of spicing up your weekend golf game? Then this format maybe a start.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Who Is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend?
Tiger Woods' new girlfriend Erica Herman
By Michael Weston • Published
-
A History Of Tiger Woods Injuries
Tiger Woods' 20+ year professional career has been hampered by multiple injury setbacks
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Tiger Woods’ Golf Gear Through The Years
We take a look at the 15-time Major winner's clubs from down the years...
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Who Coaches Tiger Woods?
Here we take a look at who coaches Tiger Woods
By Elliott Heath • Published