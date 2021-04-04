Get to know the five-time Major winner with these 20 facts

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Phil Mickelson

Arguably the greatest left-handed player to ever play golf, Phil Mickelson has won 44 times on the PGA Tour including five Major championships.

Take a look at these 20 facts on Lefty to get to know him a little better.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Phil Mickelson

1 He has won five Major championships, three Masters, one Open and one USPGA Championship.

2 The only Major he has not won is the US Open. A tournament he has been runner up in six times.

3 Mickelson has had 27 top-fives in Majors.

4 He won the WGC-Mexico Championship in 2018, which was after nearly a five year drought.

5 Mickelson is second on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list on $89 million. Tiger sits first.

Related: Phil Mickelson What’s In The Bag?

6 He has never won the Fedex Cup.

7 Mickelson has played in 12 Presidents Cups and 12 Ryder Cups.

8 He started playing golf at 18 months old.

9 Phil is one of only five players to win the US Amateur and NCAA Championship title in the same season. (The others are Bryson Dechambeau, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Ryan Moore)

10 Mickelson’s middle name is Alfred.

11 He teamed up with Roger Cleveland to create the Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedge (pictured below). He has also helped design the Titleist 731PM irons.

12 Phil surprisingly has never been world number one.

13 Mickelson owns a private jet to get between golf tournaments.

14 The man known as ‘Lefty’ is actually right handed, and the only thing he does left-handed is play golf.

15 He attended Arizona State University and was a four-time All-American there.

16 Mickelson is an avid pilot following in the footsteps of his father who was a Navy pilot.

17 Phil was the last amateur to win a PGA Tour title, the 1991 Northern Telecom Open.

Related: Who Is Phil Mickelson’s Caddie?

18 He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.

19 He and his wife, Amy, have three children. They are called Amanda, Sophia and Evan.

20 He has had 15 top-10 finishes at the Masters