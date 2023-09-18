Phil Mickelson Opens Up About Recovery From Gambling Addiction

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson has opened up about his gambling addiction.

The 53-year-old wrote a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter) addressing his well-publicised issues with gambling to coincide with the new NFL season.

Lefty began: “Most of you will enjoy this football season with moderation while having lots of fun and entertainment. The fantasy leagues will provide banter amongst friends and money won or lost betting won’t affect you. I wont be betting this year because I crossed the line of moderation and into addiction which isn’t any fun at all.“

An excerpt from a book by professional gambler Billy Walters recently alleged that Mickelson had gambled $1bn. However, Mickelson stressed that his addiction didn’t cause financial difficulties. He continued: “The money wasn’t ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn’t able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm. This lack of presence has been so hurtful.”

Mickelson also suggested some people were a negative influence on him, and thanked his wife, Amy, for her support. He wrote: “If you ever cross the line of moderation and enter into addiction, hopefully you won’t confuse your enablers as friends like I did. Hopefully you won’t have to deal with these difficult moments publicly so others can profit off you like I have.

“But hopefully you WILL have a strong and supportive partner who is willing to help you through being your worst self, and through your worst moments like I have in Amy. She has loved me and supported me through my darkest and most difficult times. I couldn’t have gotten through this without her.

"I’m so grateful for her strength in helping us get through the many challenges I’ve created for us. Because of her love, support, and commitment, I’m back on track to being the person I want to be.“

Mickelson also revealed that, while he still has work to do, his recovery from his addiction is progressing well. He continued: “After many years of receiving professional help, not gambling, and being in recovery from my addictions, I’m now able to sit still, be present in the moment and live each day with an inner calm and peace.

“I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can.

“This football season and beyond, enjoy yourself with moderation so it doesn’t detract from your ability to be present. In my experience, the moments with the ones you love will be far more remembered than any bet you win or fantasy league triumph.”

Phil Mickelson says his recovery is progressing well (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Alan Shipnuck released a biography of Mickelson, Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar, which claimed he had accrued gambling losses of $40m.

Then, later in 2022, Mickelson opened up on what he described as his “reckless" and "embarrassing" gambling addiction. He said at the time: “I had to address it. And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy. I feel good where I’m at there. My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time.”

Walters's book also alleged Mickelson had tried to bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup, which he played in. However, he responded saying he had "never bet on the Ryder Cup" and continued: “I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now.”