Get to know the former Houston Open winner, Corey Conners, a little bit better.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Corey Conners

Corey Conners has featured on the PGA Tour for nearly five years now, and continues to improve year on year.

Since claiming his first PGA Tour title in 2019 at the Texas Open, the Canadian has finished inside the top 55 of the FedEx Cup standings.

Now becoming a regular performer on the Tour, get to know him here.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Corey Conners

1. Corey Conners was born 6th January 1992 in Listowel, Ontario, Canada

2. Growing up, the Canadian was a member of his high school ice hockey team that actually won a Provincial Hockey Championship.

3. In 2010, Conners won the Ontario Amateur Championship and represented Canada at the 2012 & 2014 Eisenhower Trophy.

Related: Corey Conners What’s In The Bag?

4. Conners is a maths genius and actually studied Actuary Math at Kent State University, where he was a two-time Academic All-American.

5. In 2014, Conners finished runner-up in the US Amateur. The finish meant he qualified for the 2015 Masters, where he missed the cut.

6. After missing the cut, Conners turned professional and plied his trade on the Mackenzie and PGA Latinoamerica Tours.

7. Conners hobbies include fishing and ice hockey, with his favourite team being the Toronto Maple Leafs.

8. The Canadian secured his PGA Tour card in 2017, after three top 10’s and 16 made cuts meant he finished 20th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list (Top 25 go through).

9. Conners has two sisters, Nicole and Sarah, with Nicole being his twin sister.

10. The Canadian’s break out season came in 2019 where he won the Texas Open. In the process, Conners became the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour event since 2010 and also nabbed the last available spot at the Masters.

11. During the 2019 season, Conners led the PGA Tour in ‘Greens in Regulation’ with 73.06%, he also finished 26th in the FedEx Cup standings.

12. Conners is married to his wife Malory, who is famed for her reactions during her husband’s triumph at the Texas Open.

13. The Canadian is sponsored by Ping, FTI Consulting, RBC Heritage and Levelwear. Conners uses a full set of Ping golf clubs.