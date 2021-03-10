Here are some facts on the successful English golfer.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Charley Hull

Hull seems to have been around for a long time now in the women’s game but it is easy to forget she is still only in her mid-20’s.

A winner at every level, here are 14 things you didn’t already know about her.

1. Hull was born on the 24th of March, 1996 in Kettering in England.

2. According to her LPGA bio, she was introduced to the game when she was two-years-old.

3. Hull had a very successful amateur career playing in some big events despite being so young. For example she won amateur events in the United States and Great Britain, resulting in her highest amateur rank of three in the world.

4. She turned professional in 2013 when she was just 16 years old and reeled off five consecutive second-place finishes on the Ladies European Tour: Lalla Meryem Cup, South African Women’s Open, Turkish Airlines Ladies Open, Deloitte Ladies Open and the UniCredit Ladies German Open.

5. At the time of writing Hull has won twice on the Ladies European Tour and once on the LPGA Tour.

6. In a recent interview Hull said she believes she became a scratch golfer at around 11 years old.

7. Hull quit school when she was 12 to be homeschooled. She would spend most of her time playing golf at that point.

8. At the age of 17 Hull was picked in the Solheim Cup for the first time in 2013. But believe it or not, Hull looked at it as a good and bad thing!

“I was actually disappointed about that because I had a birthday party I was meant to be going to that weekend. It’s not like I was ecstatic to be in the Solheim Cup team – I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, I am going to miss my friend’s birthday party’ so I was kind of gutted in a way. But then I went out there and played pretty well. That’s a 17-year-old mind for you!”

9. Hull has a very imperious Solheim Cup record. She has played in 15 matches across four Cups, and produced nine victories, three halves, and three losses. Her finest Cup came in 2015 when she won four points from five matches.

10. She is based at Woburn Golf Club.

11. Hull’s best finish in a Major came at the 2016 ANA Inspiration. She finished T2, one stroke behind winner Lydia Ko.

12. Aside from a Scotty Cameron putter, Hull uses a full bag of TaylorMade equipment.

13. Hull is married to Ozzie Smith, an English MMA fighter.

14. She is coached by Matt Belsham who has also worked with players like Alex Noren.