16 Things You Didn't Know About Adam Scott
Get to know the 2013 Masters Champion better with these 16 things you didn't know about him.
How well do you know the Major-winning Australian? Take a look at these 16 facts on him.
1. He was born in Adelaide, Australia and then moved to Gold Coast
2. His dad Phil was a PGA Pro and taught Adam how to play golf
3. He studied at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and turned pro in 2000
4. He currently lives in both the Bahamas and Crans-sur-Sierre.
5. He is the first Australian to ever win the Masters and the first player with a long-putter to win the tournament.
6. His golfing hero is Greg Norman.
7. Greg Norman and Butch Harmon persuaded him to play on the European Tour in his early days
8. He married his now-wife Marie in 2014 in a surprise wedding in the Bahamas after the Masters. They have two children together: Bo Vera and Byron. Marie is an architect.
9. He cites his special interests as - Music, design, architecture, photography, watches
10. His career on-course earnings are over $58m
11. He has spent 11 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking
12. His first professional win came at the 2001 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where he won by one stroke from Justin Rose, another former world number one.
13. He moved to Queensland when he was seven years old and because of how close he was to the beach, he quickly found a love for surfing.
14. He served bugs at his Masters Champions dinner - Moreton Bay bugs, a shellfish native to Australia, similar to lobster.
15. Scott went out with former world number one female tennis player Ana Ivanovic.
16. In 2005 he set up the Adam Scott Foundation in Australia and it expanded to Asia in 2008. His foundation supports youth centers, kid programs, and college scholarships.
