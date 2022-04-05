Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most Wins At The Masters?
Can you name the eight men with the most wins at The Masters tournament?
Most wins at the Masters tournament have come from a small handful of players. Indeed of the 85 Masters held, 33 of them have been won by only eight players. To put it another way, 39% of all Masters have been won by one or another of this octet. There are seventeen men who have multiple wins at the Masters, so of the 85 tournaments, 51, or three-fifths of all Masters held, have been won by one or another of these seventeen golfers.
A noticeable pattern emerges when you trawl through the record books – the best players tend to win the Masters more often than they do the other Majors. Look at the stats of the top nine most successful Major winners since 1934 (when the first Masters was held) and four of this nine have won The Masters more often than any other individual Major tournament, and two others have the Masters as joint top in their Major haul – one seven-time Major winner has three Masters wins and three PGA ones and a nine-time Major winner has three Green Jackets and three Claret Jugs.
Of the 85 Majors that these nine golfers have won between themselves, 28, almost a third, were accrued at Augusta.
Okay, so who are these eight men? Well now it is over to you. You have two and a half minutes to name them all. You need only enter a player’s surname to answer.
We have many more quizzes on the Golf Monthly quiz homepage for you to pit your golfing knowledge against. How about tackling our quiz on the non-American winners of The Masters? Or if you are wondering how Tiger’s performances at Augusta stack up against his record in the other Majors, that is a subject of one of the questions in our multiple-choice Tiger Woods quiz.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
