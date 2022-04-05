Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most Wins At The Masters?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Can you name the eight men with the most wins at The Masters tournament?

Most wins at the Masters tournament have come from a small handful of players. Indeed of the 85 Masters held, 33 of them have been won by only eight players. To put it another way, 39% of all Masters have been won by one or another of this octet. There are seventeen men who have multiple wins at the Masters, so of the 85 tournaments, 51, or three-fifths of all Masters held, have been won by one or another of these seventeen golfers.

A noticeable pattern emerges when you trawl through the record books – the best players tend to win the Masters more often than they do the other Majors. Look at the stats of the top nine most successful Major winners since 1934 (when the first Masters was held) and four of this nine have won The Masters more often than any other individual Major tournament, and two others have the Masters as joint top in their Major haul – one seven-time Major winner has three Masters wins and three PGA ones and a nine-time Major winner has three Green Jackets and three Claret Jugs.

Of the 85 Majors that these nine golfers have won between themselves, 28, almost a third, were accrued at Augusta.

Okay, so who are these eight men? Well now it is over to you. You have two and a half minutes to name them all. You need only enter a player’s surname to answer.

