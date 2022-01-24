Quiz! Can You Name Every Course To Have Hosted An Open Championship?

In this quiz we ask you to name every host venue for The Open Championship since 1860. You have five minutes to get all 14 of them. If you fly through that too easily, try naming every Ryder Cup venue since 1980, or every winner of The Open through the 20th Century. But for now, have a go at those Open venues:

The Open is unique on the professional golfing calendar. Contested each summer over one of the great links courses of Britain and Ireland, it demands a different set of skills from the average tournament on the main world Tours. Firm surfaces, tangled rough, pot bunkers, unpredictable undulations and an ever-present breeze mean the players must adapt their games and play creatively, but exercise patience and a careful strategy if they’re to become “the champion golfer for the year.”

Only 14 different courses have every played host to the great championship and only nine are on the current rota.

Scottish players ruled the event from its inception in 1860 until 1890 when John Ball became the first English winner. In addition, he was also the first amateur to lift the Claret Jug.

Over the next 130 years players from all over the globe have taken men’s golf’s most prestigious prize.

This summer will see the 150th edition of the grand old tournament when Collin Morikawa will start as defending champion. We won’t tell you where it’s being played as that would give you one of the answers in the quiz above… But – here’s a clue: The Home of Golf. That should be one in the bag!