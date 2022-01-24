Quiz! Can You Name Every Course To Have Hosted An Open Championship?
There have been 14 different venues for The Open Championship since it was first contested in 1860. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset published
In this quiz we ask you to name every host venue for The Open Championship since 1860. You have five minutes to get all 14 of them. If you fly through that too easily, try naming every Ryder Cup venue since 1980, or every winner of The Open through the 20th Century. But for now, have a go at those Open venues:
More Quizzes to try:
Can You Name Ever Open Champion Of The 20th Century?
Can You Name Ever Open Winner This Century?
Can You Name Every Winner Of The Masters?
Can You Name The Masters Winners This Century?
Can You Name Every Ryder Cup Venue Since 1980?
Can You Name All The U.S. Open Winners This Century?
The Open is unique on the professional golfing calendar. Contested each summer over one of the great links courses of Britain and Ireland, it demands a different set of skills from the average tournament on the main world Tours. Firm surfaces, tangled rough, pot bunkers, unpredictable undulations and an ever-present breeze mean the players must adapt their games and play creatively, but exercise patience and a careful strategy if they’re to become “the champion golfer for the year.”
Only 14 different courses have every played host to the great championship and only nine are on the current rota.
Scottish players ruled the event from its inception in 1860 until 1890 when John Ball became the first English winner. In addition, he was also the first amateur to lift the Claret Jug.
Over the next 130 years players from all over the globe have taken men’s golf’s most prestigious prize.
This summer will see the 150th edition of the grand old tournament when Collin Morikawa will start as defending champion. We won’t tell you where it’s being played as that would give you one of the answers in the quiz above… But – here’s a clue: The Home of Golf. That should be one in the bag!
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Hudson Swafford Wins The American Express In Extremely Tight Contest
A timely eagle - birdie run at the 16th and 17th helped Swafford claim his third PGA Tour title
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Danielle Kang Cruises To Season Opening Victory
Danielle Kang produced a clinical four-under-par final round to secure a three-shot victory over Brooke Henderson.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Quiz – can you name the World No. 1 golfers?
There have been 23 World No. 1 golfers before Jon Rahm. Can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz – the first Official World Golf Ranking
Can you name the golfers who appeared in the top 10 of the first Official World Golf Ranking in April 1986?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every U.S. Open Winner This Century?
There have been 18 different winners of the men’s U.S Open golf tournament this century. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz – How well do you know Tiger Woods’ Life and Career?
Think you know a lot about Tiger Woods’ life and career? Well here’s a chance to find out.
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz – Race to Dubai winners
Can you name all the Race to Dubai winners?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz - Men Who Have Won The Most Golf Majors
Can you name the nineteen men who have won the most Golf Majors in our quiz – and do so against the clock?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz – non-American winners of the US Masters
Can you name all the sixteen non-American winners of the US Masters – and do so against the clock?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz – Harry Vardon Trophy winners of Europe's Order of Merit
Can you name the Harry Vardon Trophy winners who have won this trophy more than once?
By Roderick Easdale • Published