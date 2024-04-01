LIV Golf Miami Prize Money Payout 2024
The big-money League’s fifth tournament of the season takes place at Florida’s Trump National Doral
After a four-week break, the LIV Golf season resumes in Miami, which the action taking place at the host venue for the Team Championship for the last two years, Trump National Doral.
As usual, there is a huge prize money payout available at the event, with $25m on offer. That figure is split, with $20m being shared among the 54 players in the individual event and $5m going to the top three teams.
So far this season, Chilean Joaquin Niemann has cashed in the most, having won two events, and he’ll be hoping to claim the winner’s share of $4m once again this week.
This week’s runner-up will claim the runner-up will claim $2.25m, while there are also seven-figure sums available for the players finishing third and fourth this week.
As there is no cut, every player is in line for some payment, with $50,000 heading to each of the bottom three on the leaderboard.
The winning team will bank $3m, with $1.5m going to the team that finishes second and $500,000 to the team in third.
The purse is significantly larger than the other big men’s event this week, the Valero Texas Open, where $9.2m is on offer.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Miami.
Individual LIV Golf Miami Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,250,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$800,000
|6th
|$700,000
|7th
|$600,000
|8th
|$525,000
|9th
|$442,500
|10th
|$405,000
|11th
|$380,000
|12th
|$360,000
|13th
|$340,000
|14th
|$320,000
|15th
|$300,000
|16th
|$285,000
|17th
|$270,000
|18th
|$260,000
|19th
|$250,000
|20th
|$240,000
|21st
|$230,000
|22nd
|$220,000
|23rd
|$210,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$195,000
|26th
|$190,000
|27th
|$185,000
|28th
|$180,000
|29th
|$175,000
|30th
|$170,000
|31st
|$165,000
|32nd
|$160,000
|33rd
|$155,000
|34th
|$150,000
|35th
|$148,000
|36th
|$145,000
|37th
|$143,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$135,000
|41st
|$133,000
|42nd
|$130,000
|43rd
|$128,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$125,000
|46th
|$125,000
|47th
|$123,000
|48th
|$120,000
|49th
|$60,000
|50th
|$60,000
|51st
|$60,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$50,000
|54th
|$50,000
Team LIV Golf Miami Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Who Are The Star Names In LIV Golf Miami?
While Joaquin Niemann has been the standout player so far this season, Fireballs GC player Abraham Ancer won in the most recent tournament, in Hong Kong. The Mexican beat Paul Casey and Cameron Smith in a playoff in the Far East, and he’ll be hoping to continue that form here.
Many of the big names in the field will have one eye on next week’s Masters. In total 13 LIV Golf players are qualified for the event, including defending champion Jon Rahm. The Spaniard has had a solid start to his LIV Golf career with four-top 10 finishes, and he will be hoping for the ideal preparation for the Augusta National Major with his first win on the circuit.
Other big names who will be teeing it up next week include three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, who will have a new caddie, Jon Yarbrough, after his brother Tim retired as his bagman.
Sergio Garcia, who won The Masters in 2017 also plays, along with 2018 champion Patrick Reed and the player who won two years later, Dustin Johnson.
Other players who will be appearing at next week’s event include Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka and Range Goats captain Bubba Watson, who won The Masters twice, in 2012 and 2014.
Where Is LIV Golf Playing In Miami?
The tournament is being held at Trump National Doral. This is the third successive year the venue has held a LIV Golf tournament. However, in the opening two seasons, it was the host of season finale the Team Championship.
What Is The Prize Money Payout At LIV Golf Miami?
As with the other regular tournaments in the LIV Golf season, a prize money payout of $25m is available, with the winner of the individual tournament claiming $4m. The top three teams at the event will share $5m.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Did You Get Caught Out By These Golf April Fool’s Jokes?
There were some excellent golf-related April Fool’s jokes this year, but did you fall for any of them?
By Mike Hall Published
-
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards Prize Money Payout 2024
Pajaree Anannarukarn defends her title at the event, which has a new sponsor and format
By Mike Hall Published