LIV Golf Miami Prize Money Payout 2024

After a four-week break, the LIV Golf season resumes in Miami, which the action taking place at the host venue for the Team Championship for the last two years, Trump National Doral.

As usual, there is a huge prize money payout available at the event, with $25m on offer. That figure is split, with $20m being shared among the 54 players in the individual event and $5m going to the top three teams.

So far this season, Chilean Joaquin Niemann has cashed in the most, having won two events, and he’ll be hoping to claim the winner’s share of $4m once again this week.

This week’s runner-up will claim the runner-up will claim $2.25m, while there are also seven-figure sums available for the players finishing third and fourth this week.

As there is no cut, every player is in line for some payment, with $50,000 heading to each of the bottom three on the leaderboard.

The winning team will bank $3m, with $1.5m going to the team that finishes second and $500,000 to the team in third.

The purse is significantly larger than the other big men’s event this week, the Valero Texas Open, where $9.2m is on offer.

Below is the prize money payout for LIV Golf Miami.

Individual LIV Golf Miami Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf Miami Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names In LIV Golf Miami?

Abraham Ancer won LIV Golf Hong Kong (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Joaquin Niemann has been the standout player so far this season, Fireballs GC player Abraham Ancer won in the most recent tournament, in Hong Kong. The Mexican beat Paul Casey and Cameron Smith in a playoff in the Far East, and he’ll be hoping to continue that form here.

Many of the big names in the field will have one eye on next week’s Masters. In total 13 LIV Golf players are qualified for the event, including defending champion Jon Rahm. The Spaniard has had a solid start to his LIV Golf career with four-top 10 finishes, and he will be hoping for the ideal preparation for the Augusta National Major with his first win on the circuit.

Other big names who will be teeing it up next week include three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, who will have a new caddie, Jon Yarbrough, after his brother Tim retired as his bagman.

Sergio Garcia, who won The Masters in 2017 also plays, along with 2018 champion Patrick Reed and the player who won two years later, Dustin Johnson.

Other players who will be appearing at next week’s event include Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka and Range Goats captain Bubba Watson, who won The Masters twice, in 2012 and 2014.

Where Is LIV Golf Playing In Miami? The tournament is being held at Trump National Doral. This is the third successive year the venue has held a LIV Golf tournament. However, in the opening two seasons, it was the host of season finale the Team Championship.