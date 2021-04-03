Jimmy Johnson has been on the bag of 2021 Players Champion Justin Thomas since June 2015, but Jim 'Bones' MacKay has gone on it too.

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Caddie?

A player who has had a fast meteoric rise up the world golf rankings, Justin Thomas has had 14 PGA Tour titles including a Major title and a Players championship. Who carries his bag? We take a look below.

For a while, Thomas had an interesting caddie situation.

At some tournaments he had Jim ‘Bones’ McKay on the bag, the man who formed a partnership with Phil Mickelson for so many years.

On several occasions over the last couple of years, MacKay, who worked with Mickelson for 25 years, has helped Thomas.

One of the most significant times McKay was on the bag was at the WGC-Fedex St Jude Invitational in 2018 – which Thomas won and regained his world number one ranking.

This was only a fleeting partnership however as Thomas’ regular caddie has been Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson had previously been caddying for American Steve Stricker, before the American had to reduce his playing schedule due to his back surgery.

So in 2015, Stricker gave Johnson his blessing to work with young up-and-coming player Justin Thomas.

“I’m trying to get him to play his game and just letting the results take care of themselves,” Johnson said following Justin Thomas’s first PGA Tour victory at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia in 2015.

“It’s fun working for these young golfers because they have this carefree attitude that is infectious. It’s keeping me young and on my toes.”

Johnson has been a caddie for around 25 years now since 1995 and has previous experience of caddying for Nick Price, Charles Howell and Steve Stricker.

In other words he is considered a veteran amongst today’s caddie ranks, being in his sixties.

He has helped Thomas to 14 PGA Tour victories to date, including the 2017 USPGA Championship in Johnson’s hometown of Dallas, Texas.