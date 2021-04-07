Who coaches the 2021 Players Champion Justin Thomas? We take a look in this piece.

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Coach?

A 14-time winner on the PGA Tour including a Major title at the 2017 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas is one of the best players in the world.

A player quite short in height, Thomas still is one of the longest in the game too and one reason for this could be his swing and the work of his coach. But who exactly is it? We take a look below.

Justin Thomas‘ father Mike is his coach and has been teaching him the game since he took it up as a youngster.

Mike is a PGA Pro and the former head pro at Harmony Landing Golf Club in Kentucky.

Mike himself was the son of a teaching professional, Paul Thomas, and Mike has admitted on more than occasion that whilst he loved the game, he occasionally did not enjoy it one bit.

It was because of this that Mike was always wary of over-instruction when teaching Justin the game.

For example, from a young age Mike allowed Justin to correct his own swing.

When he was roughly four years old, Justin held the club cross handed and eventually changed this himself.

He also worked out how to hit draws and fades himself.

“My goal with him was every time you come out here, we’re going to have fun,” Mike Thomas said.

“It wasn’t instruction. It was fun. Then, I was able to sneak some instruction in just because he’d ask me.”

“Sometimes he’s tentative to tell me stuff,” Justin Thomas said to The Wall Street Journal.

“Like I won’t play well one day, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I saw something in your warm-up.’ I’m like, ‘Well why didn’t you tell me?’”

Since December 2020, Thomas has also had putting improvement coach John Graham as part of his team.

After finishing outside the top 100 for strokes gained putting in the 2018 and 2019 season – despite finishing in the top 5 of the FedEx in both of those seasons – Thomas sought added help with his putting.

The Thomas-Graham partnership also focusses on how Thomas prepares for on course situations.

The duo spent two days at Winged Foot golf course prior to the 2020 US Open, walking the course while visualising pin placements and potential putts.

Thomas finished T8th at the end of the week, representing his best finish at a US Open to date.