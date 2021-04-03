Bubba's bagman Ted Scott talks to GM about what it’s like to caddie for the two-time Masters champion



Who Is Bubba Watson’s Caddie?

Bubba Watson is without doubt the game’s most imaginative player and it takes a strong caddie to work for the two-time winner of The Masters who quite frankly sees no shot like any other golfer.

But who has carried his bag for all the American’s success? We take a look here.

Bubba has had Ted Scott on the bag since 2007.

Ted was formerly Paul Azinger’s caddie and has been with Bubba for 14 years through his Masters wins to Ryder Cups and more.

Ted Scott talks to GM about what it’s like to caddie for a man who sees the game like no other:

What is it like to caddie for Bubba?

It’s like an assortment of chocolates from Valentine’s Day – you never know what you’re going to get! There’s a lot of goodness in there, but also a couple of bad ones.

How do you club someone who shapes the ball like he does?

Over time I have learned to see what he sees, just not as well as he does.

He’s such a feel player and I will try and pick up on his vibe, and he will ask me to see if it goes along with what he’s thinking.

Mainly, it’s trying to give him confidence in what he’s thinking and feeling.

I am definitely not in charge.

I have seen other caddies say, “No, it’s an 8-iron” because the player is hitting a stock shot.

With Bubba, it’s more about trying to get him comfortable.

What are the most memorable shots you’ve witnessed?

In the US Open at Congressional he hit an 8-iron 195 yards to a tucked pin, knocked it in there to 5ft and made a nasty little putt to make the cut.

He hit a driver off the deck in Maui – that’s probably the most impressive one.

We had 308 yards to the hole and the ball was on about a seven-degree downslope, and he had a seven-degree driver.

He said, “Do you like driver?” and I was like “Driver?! What? No, what are you asking me?” I didn’t know what to say.

He said he was thinking about hitting a big old slice, so I said, “I don’t even know what you’re asking me, I’m just going to go stand over here. If you think you can hit it, I believe in you, but I can’t help you.”

He proceeded to hit this 50-yard slice – it’s on YouTube!

Watch the shot below:

Whenever he needs a shot he seems to come up with something amazing that you couldn’t even imagine. It’s kind of freaky.

Why does Augusta National suit Bubba’s game so much?

Bubba loves visual stimulation on a golf course – when it’s kind of dull looking it’s hard for him to feel it; it doesn’t really tell him what to do.

When you go to Augusta, it is such a bright place – green grass contrasting with pine straw and the bright white sand.

Then a lot of the holes dogleg from right to left and he likes to cut the ball off the tee, and he likes to die putts into the hole.

Everything about that place brings out the creativity in him. It suits his eye – he just comes alive over there.

How does Bubba handle the nerves created by big events?

If you’re scared of snakes but you hold them enough, you get used to the feelings and fearful element.

That’s what these guys do.

Their hands shake when they tee up the ball in Majors and Ryder Cups, but they do it week in, week out so they are used to it.

The average amateur doesn’t experience that enough to get comfortable with it.

