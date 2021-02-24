A player well inside the top-50, we look at who coaches the Austrian here.

Who Is Bernd Wiesberger’s Coach?

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger has won many tournaments on the European Tour and has had some success in the United States too, chief among which was his finish at the 2014 PGA Championship. Heading into the final round he played in the final group alongside Rory McIlroy, before fading into a T15 finish.

His finest year came in 2019 where he had multiple victories and a change of coach around that time may have had something to do with it.

Therefore let’s take a look at who his coach is at the moment.

We believe Wiesberger is currently coached by Stuart Morgan.

We are unsure when exactly they first started working together but Wiesberger first started appearing on Morgan’s Instagram in 2019 which is when the Austrian went on a sublime run of form – winning the Made in Denmark, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, and then Italian Open across several months.

He also achieved his best world ranking to date at the tail-end of 2019 too, 21st, so clearly the partnership between him and Morgan was working.

According to the Powys County Times in Wales, as a youngster Morgan was a gifted sportsman, winning national swimming titles and excelling as a javelin thrower. Golf however remained his main passion and therefore he completed his PGA training at Cradoc Golf Club in Monmouthshire.

Whilst doing his training he realised he wanted to coach elite players and has managed to do so over the years.