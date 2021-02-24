A player well inside the top-50, we look at who coaches the Austrian here.
Who Is Bernd Wiesberger’s Coach?
Austrian Bernd Wiesberger has won many tournaments on the European Tour and has had some success in the United States too, chief among which was his finish at the 2014 PGA Championship. Heading into the final round he played in the final group alongside Rory McIlroy, before fading into a T15 finish.
His finest year came in 2019 where he had multiple victories and a change of coach around that time may have had something to do with it.
Therefore let’s take a look at who his coach is at the moment.
We believe Wiesberger is currently coached by Stuart Morgan.
We are unsure when exactly they first started working together but Wiesberger first started appearing on Morgan’s Instagram in 2019 which is when the Austrian went on a sublime run of form – winning the Made in Denmark, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, and then Italian Open across several months.
He also achieved his best world ranking to date at the tail-end of 2019 too, 21st, so clearly the partnership between him and Morgan was working.
According to the Powys County Times in Wales, as a youngster Morgan was a gifted sportsman, winning national swimming titles and excelling as a javelin thrower. Golf however remained his main passion and therefore he completed his PGA training at Cradoc Golf Club in Monmouthshire.
“I’ve coached some player to winning on every tour in Europe, I helped a number of juniors go to college in the US,” he said to the Powys County Times.
Again, we are unsure when the pair first started working together but Morgan acknowledges that one of his goals is to coach a player in a Ryder Cup
He said; “I can say that I would love to coach a player who plays Ryder Cup, but it’s really up to them and I can only guide and support the small amount.”
In Wiesberger he might just achieve that goal.
Information on Wiesberger’s previous coaches is hard to find but we know he worked with Philippe DeBusschere; a master certified Leadbetter instructor. We are unsure when they stopped working together but we think it is around 2017.
