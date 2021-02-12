Take a look at who currently carries the bag for Bernd Wiesberger.

Who Is Bernd Wiesberger’s Caddie?

A seven-time winner on the European Tour, two of which were Rolex Series events, Bernd Wiesberger could very well knock on the door of the Ryder Cup team in 2021.

But who currently carries the bag for the big Austrian? Below we take a look.

At the moment Bernd Wiesberger has Jamie Lane on the bag and he has been in the role for a number of years now.

We believe the pair started working with each other around the tail-end of the 2018 European Tour season with Lane first started to appear on the bag around the South African Open and Alfred Dunhill Championship.

We are yet to confirm exactly when the partnership began.

Lane, a good friend to another tour player Danny Willett, also worked with Matthew Fitzpatrick in the past.

One one occasion back in 2017 the pair nearly had a hole-in-one to which Lane said, “no car, you didn’t want it to go in anyway’. Now that is some good caddying.

We are unsure when exactly they stopped working together but the relationship still seems to be a good one. At the 2020 PGA Championship, Lane, who was on Wiesberger’s bag, was excited because his beloved Fulham FC had just been promoted to the Premier League. Fitzpatrick, a Sheffield United fan, said; “Can’t wait to take six points off you guys next year!”

Before Lane, Wiesberger worked with a man called Shane Koeries.

We are unsure when the pair first started working together but the partnership appeared to have ended in 2018.

Koeries has been a well-respected caddie on the European Tour for decades and previously worked with Trevor Immelman. Koeries in fact carried the bag for Immelman at the 2018 Turkish Airlines Open. Speaking at the time Immelman said;

‘Shane is a member at Wellington and he caddied for me when I was a kid and won the SA Junior Champs at George. Now, hopefully we can again have a good week together in Turkey this week.’

