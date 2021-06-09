Here are some facts on Camilla Lennarth, a one-time Ladies European Tour winner.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Camilla Lennarth

How well do you know the Swedish professional? If your answer is not at all then take a look at these nine facts

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Camilla Lennarth

1. Lennarth was born in Stockholm, Sweden on the 16th of June 1988.

2. According to her LPGA profile page she started playing golf at the age of nine. We believe she hit her first golf ball on the driving range at Gripsholms GC.

3. She competed at Klippans High School and on the Saltsjobaden Club Team, and eventually earned a spot on the Swedish Junior National team four consecutive years. At one stage she was ranked at 3 in the Swedish junior ranks.

4. Lennarth attended the University of Alabama and her Major was General Studies. Whilst there she was a three-time NCAA All-American between 2009 and 2011.

5. The Swede represented Europe at the 2004 Junior Ryder Cup. Playing on the same team as Rory McIlroy, Carlotta Ciganda and Oliver Fisher, the Europeans won by 8.5 points to 3.5. The event was hosted at Westfield Group Country Club in Ohio and was the 3rd win in a row for the Europeans.

6. Lennarth turned professional on New Year’s Day in 2012.

7. According to her website she has four different coaches for different aspects of golf. Her swing coach is Fredrik Lundgren, her strength coach is Martin Taipale, her mental coach is Kent Lindahl and finally she uses an osteopath called Dan Lundmark.

8. Lennarth’s only career Ladies European Tour victory to date came at the 2014 Ladies Slovak Open. This was the final year the event took place and she won with a score of 11-under par.

9. Lennarth also shot to prominence in the women’s game thanks to a 66 during the opening round of the 2013 Ricoh Women’s British Open at St Andrew’s. She followed that with an 82