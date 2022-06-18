Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Joel Dahmen's Wife?

American Joel Dahmen got into the winner's circle on the PGA Tour back in 2021. His victory came at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic and it was by one stroke. Who was there running onto the final green to celebrate? His wife Lona.

How they met is actually written on their wedding website;

While being squished into a small space together waiting Joel struck up conversation and said he would buy Lona a slice (of pizza) if she got up the line faster than him. Probably the best pickup line for Lona because she loves food and would take that challenge any day!

Not sure we ever reached the end of the line before Joels friend Annie (still a great friend to both of us) beat us to it by getting a whole pizza. Before Joel jetted off Lona boldly suggested Joel take her number so they could hang out sometime, even though she had asked her friends to stop her from handing our her number. Lona had planned on living a single life with plans to move to New York City 4 months later. Little did she know, meeting Joel that night would change everything!

While Lona thought she would never hear from Joel again he ended up asking her out a week later. After meeting for a happy hour and going to a friends BBQ (Which could have possibly been a test to see how well Lona could hang with all Joels friends) we have been together ever since!

They dated for 7 years and got married on 15 December 2018. They have a dog called Murphy and they live together in their home in Scottsdale.

Lona has been a great source of motivation for Joel, especially after Dahmen's mother died of pancreatic cancer. Then his brother was diagnosed with testicular cancer and he was diagnosed himself.

It comes as no surprise then that she travels with him out on Tour and documents their meals and travel on social media.