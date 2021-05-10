Learn more about the man who caddies for 2021 Corales Puntacana PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen.

Who Is Joel Dahmen’s Caddie?

Geno Bonnalie has caddied for Joel Dahmen since 2015, but who is he? Meet Geno Bonnalie below.

Previously an export coordinator, Geno Bonnalie has only ever caddied for Joel Dahmen, starting the role in 2015 after the golfer earned Korn Ferry Tour status.

However, the pair have known each other for nearly 20 years, winning a two-man best-ball tournament in their teens in Idaho where they lived.

After Dahmen won the money list on the Mackenzie Tour, Bonnalie emailed a heartfelt application to Dahmen for the role of caddie, despite earning more in his desk job.

Now heralded as one of the funniest pairings in golf, Bonnalie helped Dahmen first work his way onto the PGA Tour for the 2016-17 season, which he is now a mainstay on.

It took until the 2019 PGA Championship though before Dahmen first played at a Major championship, which also happened to be the first time that Bonnalie had attended a Major, both as a spectator and as a caddie.

Despite that, Geno enjoyed the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush more, claiming it’s his favourite major to watch.

“It’s as big as the Masters to me,” Bonnalie said.

Dahmen’s first win on the PGA Tour came at the 2021 Corales Puntacana, which saw their bond first-hand after Dahmen putted for the victory.

Bonnalie also clearly enjoys himself off course, as witnessed through his social media activity.

The caddie once created a satirical review of a motel room he stayed in for the US Open after his Airbnb cancelled, while he has also revealed details of how Dahmen pranked him by telling him to go to the airport for a tournament he didn’t plan on playing in.

Geno also stole headlines at the 2019 Players Championship after taking on the one-chip challenge – where the participant eats a chip with extremely spicy sauce on.

While suffering during the challenge, he exclaimed that the pain was worse than when he broke both of his arms at the same time during his teenage years, a shocking revelation.

Also a keen hunter and fisher, Bonnalie’s favourite course to play golf at is Wine Glass, though Spyglass is better as a caddie, he argues.

He also describes the greatest shot he has personally witnessed on Tour, inevitably credited to the player he caddies for.

“Hole four at the Scarlet Course, right side of the fairway, Joel hit a slice driver from approximately 270 yards that pitched between two bunkers in the face of the hill.

“It popped up on the green and rolled to a tap-in eagle, which he called before he hit it”.

Bizarrely, Bonnalie holds a Guinness World Record for the most holes of golf played and most birdies recorded in a single week.

He played 2000 holes, achieving 497 birdies at Lewiston Country Club in 2011 in order to raise money and awareness for the Cystinosis Research Foundation.