We get to know the German professional Marcel Siem a little better with these facts.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Marcel Siem

Hw well do you know the multiple-time European Tour winner? Here are 10 facts on him.

1. Marcel Siem was born in Mettmann, Germany on July 15th 1980.

2. He owned his first club as a 2-year-old when he would play with a little putter but really started playing at the age of 6. His parents ran a golf club restaurant at Burge Overbach in Cologne

3. His father, Heinz, was a professional handball player before getting injured at age 23.

4. Siem turned professional in 2000 off a handicap of +6. He then joined the European Tour in 2002. His first win on the European Tour came at the 2004 Dunhill Championship. Siem then had to wait eight years before picking up his second win in 2012, at the Alstom Open de France.

5. During his career Siem has won four times on the European Tour. After the two we mentioned above, He won in 2013 at the Trophee Hassan II, and then in 2014 at the BMW Masters.

6. In 2021 he played mostly on the Challenge Tour and with his win at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge gained entry into the Open Championship at Royal St. George’s

7. Playing alongside Bernhard Langer, he won the WGC-World Cup in 2006 representing Germany. They managed to beat the Scottish pair of Colin Montgomerie and Marc Warren in a playoff.

8. He is 6 foot 2 inches in height.

9. His highest world ranking is 48th and his best finish in a Major came at the 2014 US Open where he finished in a tie for 12th.

10. He cites his interests outside of golf being billiards, fishing and cars. He is currently sponsored by Mercedes-Benz and we believe their partnership has been going for a while now.

