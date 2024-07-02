‘I Will Not Throw This Away With Partying Anymore’ - Six-Time DP World Tour Winner Has Big Plans To Realise Potential

Marcel Siem will compete in the Open Championship at Royal Troon later this month just days after his 44th birthday. But far from looking at the season's final men's Major as one of the last big events in his professional career, the German has vowed to work harder than ever to ensure he plays many more and also makes Luke Donald's next Ryder Cup squad after turning 45.

The experienced DP World Tour golfer turned pro in 2000 and has been on a tumultuous journey since, twice dropping down to the Challenge Tour before regaining his card on the European Tour and scooping seven pro wins along the way.

Once the World No.48, Siem missed out on a debut place at The Masters in 2013 by one spot despite winning the Trophy Hassan II the week prior. He has featured in six Opens, four US Opens, and three PGA Championships, but is still yet to earn a first trip to Augusta National - something the charismatic German plans to change after lifting the prestigious Italian Open title last week.

Speaking to Josh Antmann on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Siem explained that although he has been known to enjoy a drink or two in the past, he is now more focused than ever on squeezing out every last drop of his talent during his remaining years on tour.

He said: "The big plan is to perform better in the big events now, which I have not achieved ever in my life. The Rolex events, the majors, the big ones - that is the only way to get into the top 50 in the world, get into the Ryder Cup and qualify for The Masters.

"That is my big goal going to the Scottish Open and The Open. I will not throw this away with partying anymore. I have three or four weeks off after The Open and this will be party time, trust me - massively, but these three weeks I'll be working hard.

"I just started a little nutrition program to concentrate more on proteins instead of carbs with my food. I started last Monday [before the Italian Open], so that worked out nicely! And to be honest, my hangovers last three days nowadays, so there's no point doing it anymore!"

Although many players are choosing to have this week off before two huge events in Scotland, Mettmann, Germany-born Siem is gearing up to feature at the BMW International Open in Munich.

The 43-year-old admitted that combining event preparation with increased sponsor and media obligations will tire him somewhat, but he is determined to enjoy all the bonuses that come with a second tour victory in two years.

Siem said: "It's going to be massively busy this week, but I'm just going to try and ride the wave. There's so much more to play for. The European Swing finishes this week, I'm third or fourth in that so I still have a chance to win that, winning two in a row, all these things are on the plate right now.

"I'm trying to give it all, go with the flow and celebrate with the spectators. Let's make a golf party, not an alcohol party."