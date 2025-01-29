The 7 Golf Brands And Products That Impressed Me At The PGA Show

The PGA Show provides the perfect opportunity for brands and innovators to showcase their products to the world. This year’s show covered a colossal 1.1 million square feet at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. With almost 400 exhibitors and attended by golf industry professionals from 94 countries and 50 US states, it was the largest PGA Show in 15 years. While it’s nigh on impossible to soak in every apparel or shoe brand, the latest technology, equipment or accessories, here are 7 things that caught my attention.

PuttBuddies

PuttBuddies create unique and fun divot tools and ball markers from favorite shots, movies and sports such as The Simpsons, Barbie (which caught my eye, even though I wasn’t crazy about the film!), Evil Doctor, South Park to name but a few. It was the company’s second year exhibiting at the show and they were thrilled to win Best Marketing award and add to their Most Innovative Concept award won in 2024.

Midspring

Like many new female-led golf apparel brands, Midspring is the creation of childhood friends, Shannon Arniel and Meredith Carmody, who were fed up with the lack of clothing options that reflected their personal styles and could be worn on the course and beyond. The collection is not huge, but less is more in this case and each piece in the colorways Birdies in Blue and Under Par in Pink are interchangeable. Midspring is all about elevating golf’s dress code and this brand is certainly doing that.

Heathlander

Debuting at the show, Heathlander offers unisex golf shoes and knitwear. Co-founder Teddy Lynn explained how he grew up playing heathland courses in the UK before moving to the US, so the name and design elements of the shoe, such as the pink outsole (the color of heather), is a nod to his love of this type of golf course. Without reviewing, I cannot comment on their performance as one of the best women's golf shoes, but these traditionally styled shoes are striking in bright white with a splash of green and there’s a choice of five colours that highlight the sole.

Sierra Madre

Sierra Madre is another new women’s apparel brand that’s designing functional yet edgy clothes that even non-golfers will want to wear. At a chance meeting, Texans Bonny Riddle and Michelle Anderson shared their vision of “an industry begging for disruption” and this led to reality. The collection is targeted at the young female golfer and includes easy-to-wear dresses, boxy cut tops with a mock neck and coordinating sporty skorts. The best thing is that tops come with in-built bras - a first in my book for women’s golf gear.

PutterUp

I was intrigued when I saw PutterUp sitting on a stand in the new product zone - initially I thought it was a cute golf boot ornament. Now I realise that it’s for those golfers that are tired of bending over to pick up their putter on those occasions when you have to take it with you and lay it on the ground while you play a bunker or chip shot. Of course, it is weighted, but it’s not too heavy and functions like a normal putter cover. For anyone that suffers with back pain and wants to make life on the course a little easier, or if you want the latest golf gadget, this is a win-win! Introductory price of $59.50 (30% off) until 1st May.

Featherie

After years of looking around for better golf clothing options for girls without success, 15 year-old Kate Korngold decided to launch her own range of clothing for teen girls. Featherie was born and launched at the PGA Show in 2024, but for 2025 the line has been extended and so has the size range to include women. I was not only impressed by Kate, who is mature beyond her years, but the styles and colorways on offer, especially lilac - a new standout color. It’s a compact collection that features some of the best women's golf clothes including skorts, pants, tops, jackets and hoodies, all made in high-quality fabrics.

Adjustable Golf Putter

Golf can be an expensive sport, and when it comes to kids playing golf, as they continue to grow, you don’t want to be continually forking out for new equipment. The putter from Go For It Golf can be adjusted to a length between 17”-35”, and this ensures that it will stay with a child as they grow and develop their skills. It’s super lightweight, making it easy to swing and is available in right or left-handed. From just $40, great value for parents!