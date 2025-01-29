The 7 Golf Brands And Products That Impressed Me At The PGA Show
With almost 400 exhibitors at the PGA Show, our women's editor selects some brands and products to look out for in 2025
The PGA Show provides the perfect opportunity for brands and innovators to showcase their products to the world. This year’s show covered a colossal 1.1 million square feet at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. With almost 400 exhibitors and attended by golf industry professionals from 94 countries and 50 US states, it was the largest PGA Show in 15 years. While it’s nigh on impossible to soak in every apparel or shoe brand, the latest technology, equipment or accessories, here are 7 things that caught my attention.
PuttBuddies
PuttBuddies create unique and fun divot tools and ball markers from favorite shots, movies and sports such as The Simpsons, Barbie (which caught my eye, even though I wasn’t crazy about the film!), Evil Doctor, South Park to name but a few. It was the company’s second year exhibiting at the show and they were thrilled to win Best Marketing award and add to their Most Innovative Concept award won in 2024.
Midspring
Like many new female-led golf apparel brands, Midspring is the creation of childhood friends, Shannon Arniel and Meredith Carmody, who were fed up with the lack of clothing options that reflected their personal styles and could be worn on the course and beyond. The collection is not huge, but less is more in this case and each piece in the colorways Birdies in Blue and Under Par in Pink are interchangeable. Midspring is all about elevating golf’s dress code and this brand is certainly doing that.
Heathlander
Debuting at the show, Heathlander offers unisex golf shoes and knitwear. Co-founder Teddy Lynn explained how he grew up playing heathland courses in the UK before moving to the US, so the name and design elements of the shoe, such as the pink outsole (the color of heather), is a nod to his love of this type of golf course. Without reviewing, I cannot comment on their performance as one of the best women's golf shoes, but these traditionally styled shoes are striking in bright white with a splash of green and there’s a choice of five colours that highlight the sole.
Sierra Madre
Sierra Madre is another new women’s apparel brand that’s designing functional yet edgy clothes that even non-golfers will want to wear. At a chance meeting, Texans Bonny Riddle and Michelle Anderson shared their vision of “an industry begging for disruption” and this led to reality. The collection is targeted at the young female golfer and includes easy-to-wear dresses, boxy cut tops with a mock neck and coordinating sporty skorts. The best thing is that tops come with in-built bras - a first in my book for women’s golf gear.
PutterUp
I was intrigued when I saw PutterUp sitting on a stand in the new product zone - initially I thought it was a cute golf boot ornament. Now I realise that it’s for those golfers that are tired of bending over to pick up their putter on those occasions when you have to take it with you and lay it on the ground while you play a bunker or chip shot. Of course, it is weighted, but it’s not too heavy and functions like a normal putter cover. For anyone that suffers with back pain and wants to make life on the course a little easier, or if you want the latest golf gadget, this is a win-win! Introductory price of $59.50 (30% off) until 1st May.
Featherie
After years of looking around for better golf clothing options for girls without success, 15 year-old Kate Korngold decided to launch her own range of clothing for teen girls. Featherie was born and launched at the PGA Show in 2024, but for 2025 the line has been extended and so has the size range to include women. I was not only impressed by Kate, who is mature beyond her years, but the styles and colorways on offer, especially lilac - a new standout color. It’s a compact collection that features some of the best women's golf clothes including skorts, pants, tops, jackets and hoodies, all made in high-quality fabrics.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Adjustable Golf Putter
Golf can be an expensive sport, and when it comes to kids playing golf, as they continue to grow, you don’t want to be continually forking out for new equipment. The putter from Go For It Golf can be adjusted to a length between 17”-35”, and this ensures that it will stay with a child as they grow and develop their skills. It’s super lightweight, making it easy to swing and is available in right or left-handed. From just $40, great value for parents!
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Unique Irons Ahead Of India Debut
The US Open champion arrived in India ahead of the International Series event with what appeared to be some prototype LA Golf irons in the golf bag
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Wilson Dynapwr Carbon Fairway Wood Review
The Wilson DYNAPWR fairway wood looks great but how does it perform? Sam De’Ath takes it to the course to find out
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
'Some Golfers Are Labelled As Odd If They Practice Too Much' – Why?
PGA Professional Emma Booth on why women in particular are deemed unusual if they spend time practicing
By Emma Booth Published
-
I Had A Full Range Session With Bryson DeChambeau’s Actual Irons And I Was Blown Away!
Joe Ferguson managed to get hold of Bryson DeChambeau’s backup set of unorthodox Avoda irons and it was truly a unique experience...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
'I’ve Finally Fixed The Move That Was Killing My Golf Swing'
Single figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe shares the challenge she took on to fix an ingrained swing fault
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
7 Personality Traits That Make A Great Club Captain
Being asked to captain a golf club is an honour, but it comes with responsibility. There are seven personality traits we think the best club captains possess
By Carly Cummins Published
-
7 Fun Golf Range Games To Instantly Improve Your Skills
Forget boring golf practice! Find out how the latest golf range games will improve your golf
By Emma Booth Published
-
New Women’s Golf Tour Debuts To Empower Women And Champion Sustainability
Infinity Women's Golf Tour is set to elevate the women's game and deliver sustainable development solutions worldwide
By Alison Root Published
-
How Often Should You Upgrade Your Golf Clubs?
Keeping your equipment up to date could help you maximise performance, but how often should you change your clubs and how will you know the time is right?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Which Athletes Make The Best Golfers? — Why Other Sports Connect With Golf
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins reveals how skills from other sports can transfer to golf for great success
By Katie Dawkins Published