Is Golf Too Expensive? Our In-Depth Investigation Into How Much The Sport Costs To Play

It’s fair to say that traditional 18-hole golf has struggled with the image of being an expensive hobby. Add together the cost of golf club membership, green fees, equipment , clothing and lessons, and it can be seen as a sport only the wealthy and socially elite can afford.

That perception is changing and it doesn't have to cost a fortune – as this piece on the 10 best Amazon golf products under $50 helps demonstrate.

The game has also evolved over the last 20 years. Eighteen-hole golf might still be the backbone of the game, but there are now many more ways to play golf; different versions of the sport that are a lot more affordable.

There’s a feeling among many that ‘golf has become cool.’ Even before the Covid pandemic did golf a favor and ended up boosting participation levels with lots of new faces, the game had started to shrug off its elitist image. Golf has never been more accessible.

Phil Anderton Chief Development Officer at The R&A

“We are very clear as part of our strategy that golf should be considered to be played across multiple formats,” Phil Anderton, Chief Development Officer at The R&A, tells Golf Monthly. “Outside of America, there are close to 20 million people who only play golf through what we call alternative formats.

“That can be chip and putt, adventure golf, driving ranges, all those types of formats – and these are typically less expensive for people to be able to participate in and play.”

Research carried out by The R&A supports a change in perception. The governing body’s ‘barometer’ is a robust survey undertaken four times per year across the major golfing nations representing approximately 75% of golf globally. It measures attitudes towards the game, and it shows that there has been “steady year-on-year” increases in agreement with statements such as ‘Is golf appealing?’ and towards statements expressing the physical, mental and social benefits of playing the sport.

Other statistics suggest the game is in a healthy spot. In a survey report from members’ golf clubs carried out by Hillier Hopkins in 2023 and published by The Golf Club Secretary, despite high inflation and interest rates, over three-quarters of clubs reported more joiners than leavers. It’s just one statistic, but would the number of people joining golf clubs be as high if the game was too expensive?

There’s no escaping the fact, however, that the economic picture looks bleak, with the cost of living crisis continuing to put a strain on disposable income. With the recent Budget likely to have a significant financial impact on golf facilities in 2025, should we be concerned about the game? Could the cost of golf become a barrier?

How Much Are Golf Golf Memberships?

If you were to join a golf club, it’s most likely going to be your largest outgoing. According to England Golf, the average price of a full seven-day membership at a club in England is £900 per annum (£75 a month), the equivalent of £17 a round if playing once a week.

How affordable that is depends on the individual. According to the latest government data (taken from the Office for National Statistics and published in October 2024), the average salary across all industry sectors (England and Wales) equates to approximately £36,000, a take-home of around £2,400 a month.

Michael Coffey Publisher, The Golf Club Secretary

“I think this still represents very good value for money, given what a member receives,” says Michael Coffey of The Golf Club Secretary. “Generally, clubs are trying really hard not to put the costs up a lot more than two or three per cent. Given the rising costs of insurance, staff, energy bills and so on, I think somewhere in the region of £100 a month is realistic, for clubs to stay in business.”

That average figure will soon be going up. One ‘ordinary’ members club has told Golf Monthly that the recent Budget will increase its annual costs by £30,000. The impact of the Budget will be felt across many industries, but especially the hospitality sector. In other words, you can probably expect your annual subs to be going up in the not-too-distant future.

Golf membership, of course, varies from club to club. Some people will pay significantly more, especially those belonging to a Top 100 course, where it wouldn’t be unusual to pay north of £200 a month. On top of that, you’ll most likely have to part with a chunky sum of money up front, with some joining fees set at two or three times the cost of the annual subscription.

How Much Does It Cost To Play A Round Of Golf?

In America, there are over 11,500 public-access golf courses, from city-operated and subsidized municipal facilities to high end resorts. According to the National Golf Foundation, the average cost of an 18-hole round at a public course, including resorts, is $45 (this is accounting for discounts such as weekday rates, junior and senior discounts, walking versus riding in a cart, and time of day). The average 18-hole playing fee at a public course, excluding resorts, is $39.

The cost of playing 18-hole golf in the States also varies widely by location. For example, the average price for a round of public golf in some Midwest or southern states like Ohio, Kansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Tennessee, is closer to $30. Meanwhile, it averages over $60 in states like Colorado and California, $80 in Arizona, and tops $100 in tourism-driven states like Nevada and Hawaii.

The average green fee on a course ranked 1-50 in our Top 100 Golf Courses UK & Ireland comes to approximately £350 ($380). It’s a lot. However, these are not the type of courses most golfers would play regularly; they are a treat, perhaps a place where you’d save up to play once a year, just as you might only dine out at an expensive restaurant on the odd occasion.

For every private high-end members club, where a round of golf could set you back more than your monthly mortgage, there are numerous other courses where you can play for £30-£40 ($38-$50). Meanwhile, there are plenty of deals to be had through online golf booking websites.

A representative from one of these companies, who wished to remain anonymous, told Golf Monthly that the average green fee spend in 2024 was between £25-£27 ($30-$34), which included weekends.

“I think golf is in a very healthy space and I don’t see that kind of money as unreasonable for what is three or four hours entertainment, getting outside and playing with your friends and enjoying all those kinds of benefits.

“I’ve worked in the industry for many years, and I can honestly say that I don’t think I’ve seen the cost of green fees rise all that dramatically. There are plenty of places to play for a good price, generally speaking.”

Not everyone would agree. Our own Nick Bonfield, a very keen nomadic golfer, describes some green fees as “astronomically high” and says “we’re asking for trouble if things don’t change.”

It probably doesn’t help that Nick lives close to London and plays most of his golf in Surrey. Even so, many golfers will share his point of view that some golf clubs and facilities have been inflating their prices to capitalise on the post-pandemic demand, to “make hay while the sun shines.”

Flexible Memberships

Golfing families might also have a different opinion on cost. For a family of three or four – and we’ve not even touched on equipment yet – the costs can really start mounting up. For those who are more financially constrained, it makes sense that some parents could encourage their children to take up a different sport.

This is something the industry acknowledges, and you’ll find plenty of clubs now offer flexible and family memberships. Junior golf is the lifeblood of the game and some clubs have begun to set about making sure the next generation of golfers are not priced out of the sport by introducing more attractive membership options.

Seaton Carew Golf Club has recognised the competition golf faces, not just from other sports but also from screens and video games. County Durham in the north-east of England is also underinvested and suffers from a weak local economy with average salaries, according to the ONS, 15% lower than the rest of the UK.

In February, the club announced it would be offering junior golf memberships for free to all players aged 18 and below. “We see this as investing in our future and the future of golf in the region, says Club Manger, Alex Shaw. Unsurprisingly, there is now a waiting list for juniors.

Meanwhile, The R&A continues to look at ways of making golf more accessible. Golf It! is turning out to be one of its greatest success stories. The community-based golf and entertainment facility, which features a 9-hole course, driving range and adventure golf, notched up over one million balls hit within just a few weeks of its August (2023) opening.

A round on the 9-hole course starts from just £10 for an adult, with children allowed on for £5, whilst a family of four can play for £21. On the range, you can hit as many balls as you like for just £6 per 30 minutes, or £10 per hour. ‘Team Bays’ also represent good value for money (£10 per 30 minutes; £15 per hour) and are aimed at groups of friends or families.

This might not be much use to families living at the other end of the country, but finding somewhere more cost effective to play is certainly not as difficult as it used to be, especially with the number of indoor golf venues continuing to rise – and playing at such venues will generally cost a lot less than paying for an 18-hole green fee.

Is Golf Equipment Expensive?

What about golf equipment? There can’t be many sports where you need quite so much gear, and if you want to play with a full bag of the very latest clubs from one of golf’s premium brands, you might not get that much change from £2,500. Golf equipment is expensive – it’s hard to dispute otherwise.

The reason for that is because premium golf equipment is precision engineered and a lot of research and development goes into manufacturing the products that end up on the shelves. There’s also a reason why the price of golf equipment has been climbing steadily in recent years.

Adam Peet ILB Marketing Manager

“Macroeconomic factors mean that most prices have risen in the past few years,” explains Adam Peet, Marketing Manager at International Leisure Brands, owners of American Golf. “The inflation that has hit logistics – especially sea freight – has meant all equipment costs have risen exponentially.

“We are constantly looking at ways to drive value for new golfers,” adds Peet. “Working through customer feedback and our suppliers, we will always offer a broad range of equipment to suit all players, all abilities and all price ranges.

“If anyone is new to the game there are plenty of options of affordable equipment that will give years of playing time. Fazer and Benross are perfect options for anyone looking to take up the game; ranging from £299 upwards without compromising on quality.”

Of course, you’ll want to look the part, too. Most golf clubs still have rules on dress codes, so for newcomers it’s another expense that needs to be taken into account. The minimum requirement will be a pair of golf trousers and a polo shirt, whilst an entry level pair of golf shoes will typically cost £40-£50. Call it £125 all in for clothing to get you started.

“To play at the aspirational level, I think golf is expensive,” says Dean Cracknell of GolfClubs4Cash, Europe’s largest retailer of second hand golf equipment. “However, there is so much golf equipment in the market place – brand new, because of over commitment through retailers and factories, and used. Consequently, golf gear is positioned at a huge variety of price points.”

Customers looking to buy the latest driver from a premium brand are now looking at one club costing £500 plus – which is a hefty sum of money. However, as Cracknell points out, there is “an abundance of equipment out there and some great deals to be had”, with Black Friday one date in particular when golfers can grab themselves a big saving.

You don’t have to buy the very latest club/clubs, either, even if your playing partner is waxing lyrical about their game-changing new driver/irons. Not buying new, depending on quite how old your current clubs are, of course, doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be losing out on any major performance benefits.

“Currently, our best-selling driver is the TaylorMade SIM2, a 2021 model,” explains Cracknell. “It might be a few years old, but is it lacking any of the performance benefits you get from the latest model? We’re probably not talking huge amounts, and you could get a SIM2 in nearly new condition for better than half the price of the very latest model.”

The Cost Of Golf Lessons

Golf lessons with a PGA professional can be an additional cost

Golf is an addictive sport, something newcomers often discover very quickly. No sooner have you played your first round, than you’re looking to shoot a PB. Even if you’re a natural, you’ll most likely need to spend some money on lessons.

It can be another significant cost. For a single lesson with a PGA professional, it’ll cost at least £30 for half an hour. Some instructors charge a fair bit more, although there are ways of learning how to play the game without breaking the bank.

Some facilities will offer group lessons, which is often a cheaper option, as is buying lessons in bulk. For example, as opposed to spending £60 for an hour’s lesson, you might be able to find someone who offers six lessons for as little as £200.

If you’re wise, you’ll buy Golf Monthly each month and read tips and advice from some of the UK’s best coaches. Meanwhile, on YouTube, you’ll find a whole world of tips and advice – and most of it is sitting there for free.

The point being, of course, as is the case with membership, green fees and equipment, instruction can be expensive, but there are ways of learning how to play the game and get better without breaking the bank. Does it beat one-on-one lessons? No, perhaps not, but you can learn a massive amount about the golf swing without dipping into your wallet.

Is Golf An Expensive Hobby?

When we talk about the cost of golf and whether it’s affordable, a lot depends on what your definition of golf is.

Is golf expensive? Yes, it can be, certainly at that aspirational level. However, with a bit of research and planning, you can get the cost down – and you can do so without compromising your enjoyment of the game.

As we move towards a new year, it seems economic uncertainty will continue to make many of us monitor our monthly outgoings, but with a more welcoming and affordable image, golf appears to be in a healthy spot.

“If we and our affiliate partners continue to drive up interest and the appeal of playing golf,” says Anderton, “this will help clubs and facilities to thrive in the future.”

One final point, and one that can get overlooked: value for money. When you break it down, is a £50 green fee, when you’re playing golf outside for four or five hours with your friends, too expensive? And, as Anderton touches on, there are the social and mental benefits that coming with playing golf – and that’s hard to put a price on.