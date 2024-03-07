The 10 Funniest Moments From Full Swing Season 2
There’s plenty of drama and tension in Full Swing Season 2, but humour also plays a big part throughout. Here, we’ve selected our ten funniest moments from the second season of the Netflix documentary
Full Swing Season 2 is an all-encompassing look at the male professional game in 2023. It features plenty of dramatic and emotional moments over the course of the eight episodes, but humour also plays a significant part too.
While frustration at poor play and reaction to the PGA Tour’s framework agreement with Saudi Arabia’s PIF are well-covered storylines, there’s plenty of insight into the interactions between professional golfers both on the golf course and away from it.
Whether it’s players laughing at themselves in self-deprecating fashion, having banter with their peers or simply goofing around, numerous moments bring a smile to your face. Here are 10 of the funniest moments from Full Swing Season 2…
Justin Thomas’s PGA Championship joke:
In the first episode, we’re given access to the champions’ pre-tournament dinner at the US PGA Championship. PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh hands over to Justin Thomas to say a few words. “I personally want to have a cheers to Mito Pereira as this wouldn’t be happening without him,” he says, referencing the Chilean’s final-hole meltdown at the 2022 US PGA. Cue much laughter.
Merger profanity:
The unfiltered responses from the Full Swing players after learning about Jay Monahan’s decision to enter an alliance with Saudi Arabia’s PIF are priceless. Never has the phrase “what the f**c” been more used or more appropriate.
Tom Kim’s shoot struggles:
It’s hard to argue against Tom Kim’s episode being the most entertaining of Full Swing 2. The Korean has a fun, loveable side to his personality and his inability to remember four simple lines at the start of a photoshoot set the tone for the rest of the episode.
Kim’s Masters locker room gaffe:
Unsurprisingly, Kim features multiple times in this list. At Augusta National, Kim is followed by Netflix’s cameras as he wanders around this famous club for the first time, clearly unsure where he’s supposed to be going. He then opens a door and finds himself in the champions’ locker room, which it takes him a while to realise. Clearly aware that breaking the rules at Augusta National isn’t the best of ideas, he turns to the camera, says “I don’t think we’re supposed to be in here” and swiftly heads to the exit.
Scheffler’s the car park attendant:
The cameras follow Kim him leaving his car and heading to the practice ground when Scottie Scheffler stops him. Without saying a word, the World No.1 ushers him over and points to a sign directly in front of where his car is parked that says ‘champions parking’. Both laugh and Kim agrees to move his vehicle.
Tom in the mud:
At the US PGA Championship, Kim decides to go looking for his ball in what can only be described as a quagmire. He fails to find it and emerges caked in mud. At that moment, the scene changes to Rory McIlroy watching the incident on TV in the locker room and shaking his head. Later, Kim is seen explaining what happened to Tony Finau. “You’re crazy, bro” is Finau’s response.
Mistaken identity:
The episode on the Fitzpatricks lifts the lid on the relationship between the two brothers, with Alex frequently referencing his desire to exist outside of Matt’s shadow. At The Open, he does that, stringing together four great rounds to finish inside the top 20. However, as he’s walking over the player bridge, a group of youngsters shout: “Matt, can I have your hat?” His reply? “I’d have given it to them if they’d have called me Alex.”
The unanswerable question:
On the eve of The Open, Zach Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are sitting having dinner in their rented house near Royal Liverpool. During a lull in the conversation, Spieth asks Johnson the percentage chance of everyone round the table making the Ryder Cup team (they’re all outside the automatic qualification places). Everyone laughs as Johnson attempts to give a professional answer.
Lowry caught on camera:
On the Wednesday evening before the Ryder Cup, both sides gather in central Rome for the pre-tournament mixer and photoshoot. At one point, Shane Lowry turns to Rory McIlroy and asks, in a jokey way, if “we’re allowed to slag off the Americans”. At that point, McIlroy points to a Netflix camera behind the Irishman, who curses his luck.
Cap swap:
After Europe’s dominant first day in Rome, McIlroy and Lowry are seen coming down for breakfast. At one point, discussions turn to the hats they’re wearing for the week and they decide to try each other’s on. Lowry’s hat is far too big for McIlroy and almost covers his eyes, while Rory’s hat barely fits on top of Shane’s head.
Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon.
