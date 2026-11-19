I’ve always had a turbulent relationship with my golf game, but putting has steadfastly remained one of the redeeming features that convinces my self-sabotaging brain to stick with it.

Perhaps that’s because I feel a heightened sense of control when on the green with the flat stick in hand; a sensation that has regularly evaded me in other areas. In truth, putting has been a bit of a passion project for me as a high-handicap golfer.

I have tinkered a lot, had plenty of great opportunities to learn from the best and even put in the hours on the practice green - but this has provided me with a crutch with which to support the broken parts of my golf swing and short game.

One of more recent rabbit holes I’ve explored in an attempt to eke everything out of this relative ‘strength’ in my game is heads-up putting.

This method is supported by research and has even been used by Major Champions on tour, but we will get onto that shortly.

In this article, I explain how I came to learn about heads-up putting, what it is, how it’s helped my game and what a putting expert believes are the pros (and cons) of using this system on the greens…

What Is Heads-Up Putting?

Heads-up putting is essentially where the player looks at the hole, instead of the golf ball, when hitting a putt.

This shifts the focus from the near target (ball) to the far target (hole or break point), a system intermittently used by three-time Major Champion Jordan Spieth.

Jordan Spieth has gone through phases, throughout his career, of looking at the hole when putting (Image credit: Getty Images)

The basic theory behind heads-up putting is simple. When throwing a ball to another person you wouldn’t look at the ball, you’d look at the target.

The brain has a great way of automatically working on distance and, therefore, how much energy the object needs to reach it.

The same logic can be applied to free-throws in basketball or when a fielder returns the ball to a base in baseball.

According to research by Dr Sasho Mackenzie, a sports biomechanist and professor at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, looking at the far target can also significantly improve speed and distance control when putting in golf.

The research, which is neatly outlined by the Professional Golfers’ Association, also suggests the following benefits:

Improved Distance Control: By focusing visually on the target instead of the golf ball, a golfer can enhance their distance and speed control by reducing variability in putter speed.

By focusing visually on the target instead of the golf ball, a golfer can enhance their distance and speed control by reducing variability in putter speed. Higher Success Rates: Dr Mackenzie’s findings suggest that the heads-up method can lead to a higher make percentage (40% vs 37%) when putting from a variety of lengths and on differing breaks.

Dr Mackenzie’s findings suggest that the heads-up method can lead to a higher make percentage (40% vs 37%) when putting from a variety of lengths and on differing breaks. Speed Outweighs Mishits: Shifting focus away from the ball can increase variability of impact location on the putter face, but the gains in speed control offset these minor directional errors.

Shifting focus away from the ball can increase variability of impact location on the putter face, but the gains in speed control offset these minor directional errors. Reduced Mechanical Anxiety: External focus attention shifts the golfer’s mind away from overthinking stroke mechanics and reduces performance anxiety.

External focus attention shifts the golfer’s mind away from overthinking stroke mechanics and reduces performance anxiety. Eliminated Premature Head Movement: As the golfer’s gaze is already fixed on the target, a common amateur fault around early head movement mid-stroke is removed. This can promote a more stable motion.

How Do You Do Heads-Up Putting?

Trying heads-up putting for yourself is super easy with this step-by-step guide:

1. Start with your normal routine: Go about your usual green reading process as normal until you reach the point where you step in to hit the putt.

2. Establish the ‘new’ target: For me, it’s usually the hole. For a particularly heavily-breaking putt, I might instead focus on the high point and aim to hit that.

3. Execute the stroke: Fix your vision on the far target (hole or break point) and allow your brain to deliver the necessary messaging about stroke length to get the ball to the desired point.

Be aware of any shift in your alignment while you are establishing your far target. You can always re-calibrate by looking back at the ball, checking your alignment and then re-focusing on the hole or break point before pulling the trigger.

Baz using heads-up putting at Hadley Wood Golf Club in September 2026 (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

How Can Heads-Up Putting Help Your Game?

I started using heads-up putting in early September 2026, following a run of fairly poor results that saw my five-round average coming in at 100 (including one particularly dismal score of 115).

Since then, I’ve come in under 100 on nine of my last 10 rounds, including breaking 90 for the first time ever.

Sceptics might say that the improvement in my scoring could be down to many different factors, which is true, but as someone who has spent years in the weeds of game improvement - I can honestly say that improving my putting performances have been the driving force.

Reducing three-putts through better distance control has transformed my scoring recently, but I have also been making my fair share of long putts that wrestle plenty of shots back against the field (you can see an example of this in the video below).

Limitations With Heads-Up Putting

Like I said earlier, the research does show that there is an increase in strike variability when looking at the far target.

That’s probably to be expected, but it didn’t outweigh the benefits of the improved speed control - in both Dr McKenzie’s research test or my own experiment.

In my own game, one limitation I have experienced is a reduced success rate when closer to the hole.

With the ball still in my peripheral vision when looking at the hole, I feel this adds an element of split focus, even if I try to remain locked in on the hole as the target.

As such, I plan to test a hybrid approach in my game over the winter where I use heads-up putting for anything outside of 5ft, but look at the ball for close-range efforts.

What Does A Putting Expert Say About Heads-Up Putting?

Jamie Donaldson Putting Coach Jamie Donaldson began his career teaching all aspects of game from long game to putting for 15 years, after which he trained as Europe’s first AimPoint Putting coach. Jamie is now a world-renowned putting performance coach working with levels of all ability and level; the peak coming in November 2014 when he worked on a 1:1 basis with former world #1 Adam Scott. Based at Woburn Golf Club, Jamie works closely with players competing on all of the World's Tours and collaborates with various partners to ultimately deliver AimPoint and help people improve their putting.

"People who look at the hole when putting are far more target-centric.

"This can be due to well-developed skills in other projectile sports, like darts or fielding in cricket, as you are essentially looking at your target and trying to propel the item towards it accurately.

"It can help with speed control, but strike is often compromised. I would also question whether it is equally effective from different distances.

"If you have a very repeatable putting action, as in being able to bring the putter back to the same place as at address consistently, this could be effective.

"If you struggle with producing the same stroke twice, looking at the target while putting could cause all sorts of problems.

"For me, it's a little bit of a placebo. There are hundreds of reasons why it shouldn't work, but if it works for you then that's great.

"I'd encourage anyone looking to try this to measure statistics over time, focusing on speed , strike and hitting your intended target line, for both traditional methods and the target-focused approach. Then, you can make an informed decision."

Jamie makes a number of great points here. Firstly, this could well be a placebo. It is, however, making me feel better about my putting - which is a feeling the often eludes others.

Jamie also raises a questions about the success rate from different distances, which is something I have also raised as a concern through my own experience of using the method.

The decision on whether to continue using heads-up putting will come down to two things: performance and confidence. While they both continue to improve, I will continue to do it.

Heads-Up Putting: The Verdict

As a high-handicap golfer who had previously struggled with pace control on the greens, I believe (psychologically or otherwise) that heads-up putting has improved my game.

Like with anything in golf, confidence has a huge part to play in your success on the greens - so finding what works for you is crucial. As Jamie said above, "if it works for you then great".

I have used AimPoint ever since I learned the system in 2023, which similarly gives me a sense of comfort that I can systematically repeat a process on every putt and feel good about my read.

They don’t all go in, but it works for me. This is largely the same, and through the partnership of the two complimentary methods, I am excited about shooting lower scores through better putting performances.

I would encourage anyone who feels a bit lost with the flat stick to give this a try… what have you got to lose!