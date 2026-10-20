Last December I visited my family in South Florida, and my husband and I decided to make a golf trip of it while my mom watched our boys. We drove 2.5 hours to Orlando, checked into Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge, and were both stoked for not only our first golf trip together, but time spent at a lovely course in beautiful winter Florida weather.

The morning of our tee time, the sun was shining, we had breakfast overlooking the practice area, and I was sinking warm-up putts like it was my job. It was setting up to be the perfect day. But, my perfect day didn’t last long.

We pulled up to the first tee where one of our playing partners was in a heated argument with the starter over the price of the required caddie. His twenty-something son quietly stood by, embarrassed. The four of us shared the caddie.

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This may have been the son’s first time ever hitting a golf ball. He used a 1-iron on every shot, but either didn’t make contact or topped his ball. The father had the longest pre-shot routine known to man and then hit the majority of his balls into the many lovely lakes along the fairways. The poor caddie got his cardio in for the day.

Things got worse. The pair wasn’t picking up at a reasonable pace, we had groups waiting on us. At this point I was stressed and rushing (and we all know what that does to a golf game), and we ended up so far behind that the ranger tagged along for a large part of the round.

When you’re paying high greens fees and playing at a special course, is it unreasonable to expect your playing partners to at least be pleasant and conscious of pace of play?

I’ve thought a lot about this experience and what I could have done differently to make it more enjoyable, instead of silently being annoyed for most of the round. Here are the top 5 changes I came up with.

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Call Ahead And Talk To The Pro Shop About Pairings

Whether you’d rather play the course as a twosome or enjoy any and all company, call ahead and ask the pro to make a note. There’s no downside to giving your preference, especially if you’re flexible on time and the pro shop can play around with your tee time.

During a different round in Florida at another course, the pro was so thoughtful, he paired us with another couple, regulars at the course, and knew they’d be enjoyable playing partners. It was great, and we ended up exchanging numbers and going to dinner with them when we finished.

(Image credit: Future)

Take The Pressure Off Having The Best Round Ever

I went into Bay Hill thinking I would score lower than I ever had. But, what I should have done was just take it for what it is: a vacation! You’re there to enjoy yourself while spending time outside in beautiful scenery, and it’s a bonus if you also play really good golf.

Go in with goals other than the score. Chances are, the memories you’ll bring home are the beauty of the course, the company, the feeling of being present and without your phone for hours – and not the missed putt on the 4th hole.

Set Some Ground Rules On The First Hole

On a more recent trip, my husband was waiting on the first tee, club in hand, ball teed up, for our chatty partner to wrap up a story about his cousin’s golf club’s dress code that changed five years ago. You can typically tell on the first tee if you’ll have a playing partner you’re excited about spending the next four hours with, or if you’ll be ready to cut out at the turn.

Without being rude, there must be a way to politely ask to pause the story or turn down the music while we take our turns. I’m still working on this one. It’s uncomfortable to ask, but is it worth potentially spoiling my whole round because I didn’t speak up?

Lauren Katims and her husband at Bay Hill (Image credit: LK)

Plan Other Activities Besides Golf

Even though you’re playing golf on your trip, the entire trip doesn’t have to revolve around golf. Our short time away from our kids was so focused on golf that we both felt kind of deflated after the round, almost like we didn’t take advantage, or make the most of, our time away. Next time, I’d plan some sightseeing or other activities that we are equally looking forward to, which would make the trip feel more well-rounded.

Stick To My Typical Routine

When I felt rushed, my golf game suffered. This was a year ago, and I have better skills to handle this feeling now, but at the time, I let it consume me. If I could go back, I’d tell myself to stick to my pre-shot routine and slow down my swing. I can’t control a lot of factors on the course, but one thing I can control is how I approach each shot.

I’d love to hear about your nightmare holiday golf stories, and if you haven’t experienced it, I hope this advice ensures that you never do. Or, maybe the best and safest tip I can give is to always travel as a foursome!