LPGA Tour Hands Out Slow Play Penalties To Two Players At Buick LPGA Shanghai

Professional circuits are starting to crack down on slow play and, at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, two players were handed penalties for just that on Saturday.

The two players in question were Carlota Ciganda and Yealimi Noh, who were both playing the back nine when the penalties were enforced, due to the fact that they both went over their allotted time in accordance with the LPGA Tour’s Pace of Play Policy.

Ciganda during her third round at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reaching out to the LPGA Tour, a statement was sent to Golf Monthly from the circuit, with it being confirmed that both Solheim Cup players had received the penalty during their third rounds.

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The statement read: "Carlota Ciganda received a two-shot penalty on hole 13 for going over her allotted time in accordance with the LPGA Tour’s Pace of Play Policy.

"Yealimi Noh also received a two-shot penalty on hole 15 in accordance with the same Pace of Play Policy."

It meant Ciganda's score of par on the 13th turned into a double bogey and, although she followed up the penalty with back-to-back birdies, a one-under-par 71 meant the Spaniard was five shots back of the lead, not three.

Noh, meanwhile, went from a par to a double bogey on the 15th, with her four-over-par round of 76 meaning she dropped down the leaderboard at Sheshan Golf Club.

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Noh was previously fined for slow play in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

How did the two players receive slow play penalties, you may ask? Well, in 2025, the LPGA Tour updated its Pace of Play Policy, with multiple changes being enforced on the circuit.

According to LPGA Tour Policy, a group that is deemed to be out of position is warned and then timed, with penalties handed out for breaches.

Taking 1-5 seconds over time results in a fine, with 6-15 seconds punished with a one-stroke penalty. Players who take more than 15 seconds over their allotted time are given two-stroke penalties.

In June 2026, the Slow Play Policy impacted Arpichaya Yubol, who was handed a one stroke penalty during the ShopRite LPGA.

Receiving the penalty during her second round on Saturday, the Thai player finished one stroke back of eventual winner, Celine Boutier, with the penalty costing Yubol a place in a playoff.

Carlota Ciganda and Yealimi Noh each received a two-stroke penalty during their respective third rounds at the Buick LPGA Shanghai for exceeding their allotted time, violating the LPGA Tour’s Pace of Play Policy.October 18, 2026

It's not the first time Ciganda has received a slow play penalty, with the Spaniard handed one at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

Following the penalty, Ciganda was then disqualified after she refused to sign her scorecard after her appeal of the penalty was denied.

Noh has also previously been penalized for slow play, with the American given a $10,000 fine in 2021 at the the Kia Classic. During the event, Noh reportedly received two bad times during the course of her third round.