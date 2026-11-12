Brutal New Slow-Play Rules Coming For 2027 With LPGA Tour ‘Heading In The Wrong Direction’

Despite plenty of penalties being handed out for slow play, the LPGA Tour was actually getting slower this year according to its data - so the tour has introduced even tougher sanctions to speed things up in 2027.

Timing data for the year showed penalties increased, the number of timed holes went up 12 percent and although overall the pace of play flatlined, the average time of twosomes in tournament play actually increased by seven minutes.

"The data told us we were heading in the wrong direction," LPGA player president Vicki Goetz-Ackerman said in a memo to players on Tuesday at The Annika in Florida.

The Pace of Play Committee unveiled tougher new sanctions for 2027 including the removal of warnings, stricter time limits and increased fines - all of which were welcomed by World No.1 Nelly Korda and others including Charley Hull.

"I’m a big fan," Korda said. "Anything to get the game a little faster for us players, for fans, for everyone, I think they’re doing a really good job.

"I mean, at the end of the day, no one wants to be out here for five-plus hours. No player wants to. Nobody wants to watch it. I think we’re just moving in the right direction."

Hull, one of the quickest players on Tour, added: "I think it's good. Anything that is going to be harsh I think is good.

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"I'm happy about that. Hopefully we can play in four hours now. It literally took me an hour and 40 to play in the Pro-Am today. Like that's great. I wish we did that on Tour."

Pace of play is a huge topic in pro golf, and especially on the LPGA Tour, so after seeing the stats the tour has decided to go even further to avoid things getting out of hand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2027, there's no warnings before players are fined for taking too long over their shots, so anyone taking up to five seconds longer now gets a $2,000 for a first offence, $4,000 for the second and $8,000 on a third.

Taking between 6-15 seconds too long sees players handed a one-shot penalty and a fine, while 16+ seconds over will result in two shots gone and a fine.

There's a crackdown on repeat offenders too with anyone getting timed on 35 holes (down from 40) during the season given a hefty $35,000 fine - and additional fines of $1,000 a hole until 40 and $2,000 thereafter.

And to underpin all of this, the excessive shot time limit has been cut by 10 seconds down to a flat one minute.

"Pace of play matters to our players, our fans and our partners, and we committed to reviewing our policy every year to make sure it’s working," an LPGA spokesperson told Golf.com.

"After a close look at this season’s data and conversations with our players, we’re strengthening the policy for 2027 with tighter time limits and stronger, earlier consequences for players who exceed them.

"Going forward, we’ll keep measuring, keep listening to our players and keep adjusting as we work to further improve pace of play."

The LPGA will hope that players soon get the message to quicken up and avoid slow play becoming a serious issue again.

LPGA Pace of play rules 2027