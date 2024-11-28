Quiz! Can You Name Every British And Irish Winner Of A Men’s Major Since The Second World War?

Since 1945, 16 men from Britain and Ireland have won major titles, claiming a total of 28 majors between them. How many of those 16 men can you name?

Fred Daly at Hoylake in 1947
Who is this man?
Fergus Bisset
The first 29 major championships, all Open Championships of course, held between 1860 and 1889 were won by Scottish golfers. John Ball was the first non-Scot to win. The Englishman triumphed in 1890.

Until the First World War, players from Britain continued to dominate both The Open Championship and the US Open, which was first played in 1895.

After The First World War though, players from the USA started to come to the fore. Greats of the game likes of Walter Hagen, Bobby Jones and Gene Sarazen made it increasingly difficult for British and Irish players to get a look in. The 1930s saw a good run of English Open Championship winners though – six in a row between 1934 and 1939.

In total, since 1860, players from Scotland have won 55 majors, the second most successful nation on the list after the USA. But only three of those Scottish titles have come in the last 75 years.

English players have won 36 majors, Northern Irish players have secured seven, the Irish have four, Wales has one and Jersey has nine, thanks to Harry Vardon and Ted Ray. A total of 112 men’s majors have been won by golfers from Britain and Ireland.

But only 28 of those major titles have come since the Second World War and 16 men are responsible for those successes. The quiz below asks you to name every British and Irish winner of a men’s major since 1945. The more recent champions should be relatively easy to identify, but there might be a couple in there that you struggle to remember. See how you get on.

Fergus Bisset
