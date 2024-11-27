Quiz! Can You Name Every Player From Australia Or New Zealand To Have Won A Men's Major?
14 men from either Australia or New Zealand have won a men’s major title. The first was secured in 1947, the most recent in 2022. Can you name them all?
Although the first major title by a player from Oceania wasn’t won until 1947. The region produced a number of notable players in the early part of the 20th century. Australia’s Joe Kirkwood was a golfer of exceptional talent and he travelled extensively, much of it with his great pal Walter Hagen, winning tournaments and putting on exhibition matches. He won the 1920 Australian Open and the New Zealand Open of the same year. He was three times fourth in The Open Championship and was tied third in the 1930 PGA Championship.
Norman von Nida, another Aussie, was a regular winner on the British PGA circuit before and after the Second World War and he was often a fixture in The Open Championship.
A New Zealander many will not know but a great amateur golfer nonetheless was Arthur Duncan. He won the New Zealand Amateur Championship 10 times between 1899 and 1926.
The first major title for a male golfer from Australia or New Zealand came in 1947 and men from those two countries have been consistent victors in the big events in men’s golf since then. In total, 20 Major titles have been won by Aussie and Kiwi men and 14 different players have claimed big titles.
In the quiz below, we ask if you can name every player from Australia or New Zealand to have won a men’s major. Some of them should come pretty easily for most golf fans but a few names will be a little less well known. See how you get on.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
