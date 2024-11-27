Quiz! Can You Name Every Player From Australia Or New Zealand To Have Won A Men's Major?

Although the first major title by a player from Oceania wasn’t won until 1947. The region produced a number of notable players in the early part of the 20th century. Australia’s Joe Kirkwood was a golfer of exceptional talent and he travelled extensively, much of it with his great pal Walter Hagen, winning tournaments and putting on exhibition matches. He won the 1920 Australian Open and the New Zealand Open of the same year. He was three times fourth in The Open Championship and was tied third in the 1930 PGA Championship.

Norman von Nida, another Aussie, was a regular winner on the British PGA circuit before and after the Second World War and he was often a fixture in The Open Championship.

A New Zealander many will not know but a great amateur golfer nonetheless was Arthur Duncan. He won the New Zealand Amateur Championship 10 times between 1899 and 1926.

The first major title for a male golfer from Australia or New Zealand came in 1947 and men from those two countries have been consistent victors in the big events in men’s golf since then. In total, 20 Major titles have been won by Aussie and Kiwi men and 14 different players have claimed big titles.

In the quiz below, we ask if you can name every player from Australia or New Zealand to have won a men’s major. Some of them should come pretty easily for most golf fans but a few names will be a little less well known. See how you get on.

