Quiz! Can You Name Every US Course To Have Hosted The Ryder Cup?
Since 1927, 22 different courses in the USA have played host to the Ryder Cup. No course has held it more than once. Can you name all the venues?
The Ryder Cup has been hosted on 44 occasions since 1927 with 22 of those contests taking place in the USA. Held every two years, the competition alternates between venues on either side of the Atlantic.
The USA currently leads the series with 27 wins to GB, Ireland and Europe’s 15. There have been two tied matches in 1969 and 1985.
The first five Ryder Cup matches were won by the home sides until the USA broke that run in 1937, triumphing at Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club in Lancashire, England by 8-4. The US side that was the first to win away from home was captained by Walter Hagen. In fact, “The Haig” was captain of the first six US Ryder Cup teams.
The US enjoyed a dominant spell in the Cup after that win in 1937. They didn’t have to hand the trophy back until 1957 when Dai Rees led the British to victory at Lindrick Golf Club in England.
Normal service was resumed after that blip and the USA won 12 of the next 13 contests. The only glimmer for the Brits was a tie at Birkdale in 1969 when Jack Nicklaus famously conceded a putt on the final green to Tony Jacklin that meant, not only a half in their singles match, but also a half in the entire contest.
European golfers entered the fray from 1979 and in 1985 they finally got an outright victory at The Belfry. Since then, the matches have been far more closely fought. The USA has won only six of the 18 Ryder Cups contested since 1985.
The great biennial competition has been hosted at iconic venues over the years. Some of the great links and heathland courses of the UK have been used, plus some fabulous European courses in more recent years. Many famous courses have been used in the USA too. No fewer than 22 US venues have welcomed the Ryder Cup. In the quiz below, you can have a go at naming them. If you get all 22, well done to you!
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
Quiz! Can You Name Every British And Irish Winner Of A Men’s Major Since The Second World War?
Since 1945, 16 men from Britain and Ireland have won major titles, claiming a total of 28 majors between them. How many of those 16 men can you name?
By Fergus Bisset Published
