Quiz! Can You Name Every US Course To Have Hosted The Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup has been hosted on 44 occasions since 1927 with 22 of those contests taking place in the USA. Held every two years, the competition alternates between venues on either side of the Atlantic.

The USA currently leads the series with 27 wins to GB, Ireland and Europe’s 15. There have been two tied matches in 1969 and 1985.

The first five Ryder Cup matches were won by the home sides until the USA broke that run in 1937, triumphing at Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club in Lancashire, England by 8-4. The US side that was the first to win away from home was captained by Walter Hagen. In fact, “The Haig” was captain of the first six US Ryder Cup teams.

The US enjoyed a dominant spell in the Cup after that win in 1937. They didn’t have to hand the trophy back until 1957 when Dai Rees led the British to victory at Lindrick Golf Club in England.

Normal service was resumed after that blip and the USA won 12 of the next 13 contests. The only glimmer for the Brits was a tie at Birkdale in 1969 when Jack Nicklaus famously conceded a putt on the final green to Tony Jacklin that meant, not only a half in their singles match, but also a half in the entire contest.

European golfers entered the fray from 1979 and in 1985 they finally got an outright victory at The Belfry. Since then, the matches have been far more closely fought. The USA has won only six of the 18 Ryder Cups contested since 1985.

The great biennial competition has been hosted at iconic venues over the years. Some of the great links and heathland courses of the UK have been used, plus some fabulous European courses in more recent years. Many famous courses have been used in the USA too. No fewer than 22 US venues have welcomed the Ryder Cup. In the quiz below, you can have a go at naming them. If you get all 22, well done to you!

