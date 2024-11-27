Quiz! Can You Name Every Masters Winner Of The 1980s And 1990s?

The last two decades of the 20th century witnessed a golden era for men’s professional golf. European players entered the fray to battle with golfers from the USA for dominance at the pinnacle of the game. Others from the southern hemisphere also joined the fight and we saw tremendous rivalries emerge, not only in the majors but also on the PGA Tour and in the Ryder Cup where honours were even over the 20-year period from 1980 to 1999. Europe took victories in 1985, 87, 89, 95 and 97 and the USA triumphed in 1981, 83, 91, 93 and 99.

The results from The Masters in the 1980s and 90s reflected the growing globalisation of men’s professional golf as players from six different countries took victories during this period.

It was an era of transition with old favourites enjoying their last hurrahs as talented newcomers lived up to their potential before a new star emerged to shine more brightly than all who had come before. That should give a pretty big clue to one of the winners!

In a pre-internet age, when coverage of the Masters didn’t begin until the back nine, the 1980s and 90s saw some of the most thrilling finishes the tournament has ever produced. There were four playoffs and 10 events in which the winning margin was just one or two strokes. There was one tournament where the winning margin was 12 strokes. As if you needed another clue for that particular winner!

See how you get on in the quiz below – can you name every Masters champion on the 1980s and 90s?

If you enjoyed this quiz check out these others

Can you name every player to win as an amateur on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour since 1945?

Name every player to win a men's major with a Z in their name...

Can you name every men's major winner from Australia or New Zealand?