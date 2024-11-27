Quiz! Can You Name Every Masters Winner Of The 1980s And 1990s?

14 men shared the 20 Masters victories on offer through the 1980s and 1990s. How many of them can you name? One man won three over the period…

Augusta Clubhouse
The clubhouse at Augusta in the 1990s
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fergus Bisset
By
published

The last two decades of the 20th century witnessed a golden era for men’s professional golf. European players entered the fray to battle with golfers from the USA for dominance at the pinnacle of the game. Others from the southern hemisphere also joined the fight and we saw tremendous rivalries emerge, not only in the majors but also on the PGA Tour and in the Ryder Cup where honours were even over the 20-year period from 1980 to 1999. Europe took victories in 1985, 87, 89, 95 and 97 and the USA triumphed in 1981, 83, 91, 93 and 99.

The results from The Masters in the 1980s and 90s reflected the growing globalisation of men’s professional golf as players from six different countries took victories during this period.

It was an era of transition with old favourites enjoying their last hurrahs as talented newcomers lived up to their potential before a new star emerged to shine more brightly than all who had come before. That should give a pretty big clue to one of the winners!

In a pre-internet age, when coverage of the Masters didn’t begin until the back nine, the 1980s and 90s saw some of the most thrilling finishes the tournament has ever produced. There were four playoffs and 10 events in which the winning margin was just one or two strokes. There was one tournament where the winning margin was 12 strokes. As if you needed another clue for that particular winner!

See how you get on in the quiz below – can you name every Masters champion on the 1980s and 90s?

Fergus Bisset
Fergus Bisset
Contributing Editor

Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.

He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.

Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?

