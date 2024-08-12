FedEx Cup prize money through the years

The FedEx Cup offers far and away the biggest prize pool on the PGA Tour, and the sport in general, with the season-long race rewarding the best players on the US-based circuit with huge sums of cash.

Prize money continues to rise in modern day elite golf, but did you know that the FedEx Cup prize money actually remained the same for 12 years?

The trophy and format was founded in 2007 and came with a huge $10m bonus to the winner from a total pool of $35m, and those totals remained the same right up until 2018 when Justin Rose triumphed.

The following year's champion, Rory McIlroy, walked away with $15m from the $60m total prize pot, and that stayed the same for three years until it got another bump in 2022.

The 2022 FedEx Cup champion, again Rory McIlroy, picked up a mammoth $18m from the $75m total, which was the exact same last year when Viktor Hovland came out on top.

Rory McIlroy has won $43m in bonus money alone from his three FedEx Cup wins in 2016, 2019 and 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year has seen the FedEx Cup reach new heights as the PGA Tour looks to keep its players loyal amid the entrance of the rival LIV Golf League, which also offers $18m to its season-long winner.

The PGA Tour has also received new investment to the tune of $3bn from Sports Strategic Group, which has seen players take equity stakes in the tour.

And prize money continues to rise, with the 2024 FedEx Cup prize pool raised to an enormous $100m (up $65m since 2018) where the champion will walk away with $25m.

This year's runner-up will win $12.5m - which is $2.5m more than the winner earned as recently as 2018.