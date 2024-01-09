Dubai Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The DP World Tour returns with the first of its International Swing events, the inaugural Dubai Invitational, with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy headlining.

The World No.2 has not played since finishing T22 in the same city at the Tour's season-closing DP World Tour Championship in November.

Even before he teed it up at that event, McIlroy was already assured of his fifth Race To Dubai title, and he gets his challenge for a sixth underway at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, one of the best courses in the Middle East.

The 34-year-old has been grouped with one of 10 players who secured PGA Tour cards at the end of the last DP World Tour campaign, New Zealander Ryan Fox, with the pair beginning their first rounds at 12.14am ET (5.14am GMT), before heading out at 1.36am ET (6.36am GMT) the day after.

Rory McIlroy has been grouped with Ryan Fox for the first two rounds of the Dubai Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable pairings include European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood. Fresh from his T47 at The Sentry, he heads out alongside one of his teammates from the Marco Simone contest, Nicolai Hojgaard, at 1.36am ET (6.36am GMT) in the first round, with the pair teeing it up at 12.03am ET (5.03am) on Friday.

Staying with a Ryder Cup theme, Team Europe captain Luke Donald is also in action, alongside a player who can't have been too far from his thoughts when he was choosing his wildcards, Yannik Paul. The pair begin their challenges at 11.52pm ET (4.52am GMT), before getting their second rounds underway at 1.14 ET (6.14am GMT) the following day.

Below are the tee times for rounds one and two of the Dubai Invitational.

Dubai Invitational Tee Times

ROUND ONE: ET (GMT)

11.30pm (4.30am) Joost Luiten, Todd Clements

Joost Luiten, Todd Clements 11.35pm (4.35am) Ken Weyand, Richard Mansell

Ken Weyand, Richard Mansell 11.41pm (4.41am) Ewen Ferguson, Adrian Otaegui

Ewen Ferguson, Adrian Otaegui 11.46pm (4.46am) Hurly Long, Julien Brun

Hurly Long, Julien Brun 11.52pm (4.52am) Luke Donald, Yannik Paul

Luke Donald, Yannik Paul 11.57pm (4.57am) Nathan Kimsey, Zander Lombard

Nathan Kimsey, Zander Lombard 12.03am (5.03am) Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal

Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal 12.08am (5.08am) Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier

Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier 12.14am (5.14am) Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox 12.19am (5.19am) Nick Bachem, Oliver Wilson

Nick Bachem, Oliver Wilson 12.25am (5.25am) Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus

Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus 12.30am (5.30am) Ashan Wu, Daniel Gavins

Ashan Wu, Daniel Gavins 12.36am (5.36am) Thomas Bjorn, Romain Langasque

Thomas Bjorn, Romain Langasque 12.41am (5.41am) Callum Shinkwin, Daniel Brown

Callum Shinkwin, Daniel Brown 12.47am (5.47am) Matthew Baldwin, Sean Crocker

Matthew Baldwin, Sean Crocker 12.52am (5.52am) Sebastian Soderberg, Dale Whitnell

Sebastian Soderberg, Dale Whitnell 12.58am (5.58am) Simon Forsstrom, Maximilian Kieffer

Simon Forsstrom, Maximilian Kieffer 1.03am (6.03am) Daniel Hillier, Tom McKibbin

Daniel Hillier, Tom McKibbin 1.09am (6.09am) Kalle Samooja, Jens Dantorp

Kalle Samooja, Jens Dantorp 1.14am (6.14am) Rasmus Hojgaard, Jorge Campillo

Rasmus Hojgaard, Jorge Campillo 1.20am (6.20am) Grant Forrest, Antoine Rozner

Grant Forrest, Antoine Rozner 1.25am (6.25am) Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen

Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen 1.31am (6.31am) Marcus Helligkilde, Matthew Southgate

Marcus Helligkilde, Matthew Southgate 1.36am (6.36am) Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard

Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard 1.42am (6.42am) Dan Bradbury, Jeff Winther

Dan Bradbury, Jeff Winther 1.47am (6.47am) Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi

Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi 1.53am (6.53am) Hennie Du Plessis, Connor Syme

Hennie Du Plessis, Connor Syme 1.58am (6.58am) Richie Ramsay, Jordan Smith

Richie Ramsay, Jordan Smith 2.04am (7.04am) Marcus Armitage, Calum Hill

Marcus Armitage, Calum Hill 2.09am (7.09am) Haotong Li, Ockie Strydom

ROUND TWO: ET (GMT)

11.30pm (4.30am) Daniel Hillier, Tom Mckibbin

Daniel Hillier, Tom Mckibbin 11.35pm (4.35am) Simon Forsstrom, Maximilian Kieffer

Simon Forsstrom, Maximilian Kieffer 11.41pm (4.41am) Rasmus Hojgaard, Jorge Campillo

Rasmus Hojgaard, Jorge Campillo 11.46pm (4.46am) Kalle Samooja, Jens Dantorp

Kalle Samooja, Jens Dantorp 11.52pm (4.52am) Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen

Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen 11.57pm (4.57am) Grant Forrest, Antoine Rozner

Grant Forrest, Antoine Rozner 12.03am (5.03am) Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard

Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard 12.08am (5.08am) Marcus Helligkilde, Matthew Southgate

Marcus Helligkilde, Matthew Southgate 12.14am (5.14am) Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi

Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi 12.19am (5.19am) Dan Bradbury, Jeff Winther

Dan Bradbury, Jeff Winther 12.25am (5.25am) Richie Ramsay, Jordan Smith

Richie Ramsay, Jordan Smith 12.30am (5.30am) Hennie Du Plessis, Connor Syme

Hennie Du Plessis, Connor Syme 12.36am (5.36am) Haotong Li, Ockie Strydom

Haotong Li, Ockie Strydom 12.41am (5.41am) Marcus Armitage, Calum Hill

Marcus Armitage, Calum Hill 12.47am (5.47am) Ken Weyand, Richard Mansell

Ken Weyand, Richard Mansell 12.52am (5.52am) Joost Luiten, Todd Clements

Joost Luiten, Todd Clements 12.58am (5.58am) Hurly Long, Julien Brun

Hurly Long, Julien Brun 1.03am (6.03am) Ewen Ferguson, Adrian Otaegui

Ewen Ferguson, Adrian Otaegui 1.09am (6.09am) Nathan Kimsey, Zander Lombard

Nathan Kimsey, Zander Lombard 1.14am (6.14am) Luke Donald, Yannik Paul

Luke Donald, Yannik Paul 1.20am (6.20am) Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier

Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier 1.25am (6.25am) Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal

Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal 1.31am (6.31am) Nick Bachem, Oliver Wilson

Nick Bachem, Oliver Wilson 1.36am (6.36am) Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox 1.42am (6.42am) Ashan Wu, Daniel Gavins

Ashan Wu, Daniel Gavins 1.47am (6.47am) Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus

Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus 1.53am (6.53am) Callum Shinkwin, Daniel Brown

Callum Shinkwin, Daniel Brown 1.58am (6.58am) Thomas Bjorn, Romain Langasque

Thomas Bjorn, Romain Langasque 2.04am (7.04am) Sebastian Soderberg, Dale Whitnell

Sebastian Soderberg, Dale Whitnell 2.09am (7.09am) Matthew Baldwin, Sean Crocker

How To Watch The Dubai Invitational: Live Stream From The US

All times ET

Thursday 11 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 12 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 13, January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday 14 Janaury: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Dubai Invitational: Live Stream From The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 11 January: 7.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 12 January: 7.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 13 January: 8.00am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf),

11.00am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 14 January: 7.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)