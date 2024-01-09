Dubai Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy will tee it up alongside Ryan Fox in the first two rounds of the inaugural DP World Tour event
The DP World Tour returns with the first of its International Swing events, the inaugural Dubai Invitational, with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy headlining.
The World No.2 has not played since finishing T22 in the same city at the Tour's season-closing DP World Tour Championship in November.
Even before he teed it up at that event, McIlroy was already assured of his fifth Race To Dubai title, and he gets his challenge for a sixth underway at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, one of the best courses in the Middle East.
The 34-year-old has been grouped with one of 10 players who secured PGA Tour cards at the end of the last DP World Tour campaign, New Zealander Ryan Fox, with the pair beginning their first rounds at 12.14am ET (5.14am GMT), before heading out at 1.36am ET (6.36am GMT) the day after.
Other notable pairings include European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood. Fresh from his T47 at The Sentry, he heads out alongside one of his teammates from the Marco Simone contest, Nicolai Hojgaard, at 1.36am ET (6.36am GMT) in the first round, with the pair teeing it up at 12.03am ET (5.03am) on Friday.
Staying with a Ryder Cup theme, Team Europe captain Luke Donald is also in action, alongside a player who can't have been too far from his thoughts when he was choosing his wildcards, Yannik Paul. The pair begin their challenges at 11.52pm ET (4.52am GMT), before getting their second rounds underway at 1.14 ET (6.14am GMT) the following day.
Below are the tee times for rounds one and two of the Dubai Invitational.
Dubai Invitational Tee Times
ROUND ONE: ET (GMT)
- 11.30pm (4.30am) Joost Luiten, Todd Clements
- 11.35pm (4.35am) Ken Weyand, Richard Mansell
- 11.41pm (4.41am) Ewen Ferguson, Adrian Otaegui
- 11.46pm (4.46am) Hurly Long, Julien Brun
- 11.52pm (4.52am) Luke Donald, Yannik Paul
- 11.57pm (4.57am) Nathan Kimsey, Zander Lombard
- 12.03am (5.03am) Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal
- 12.08am (5.08am) Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier
- 12.14am (5.14am) Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox
- 12.19am (5.19am) Nick Bachem, Oliver Wilson
- 12.25am (5.25am) Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus
- 12.30am (5.30am) Ashan Wu, Daniel Gavins
- 12.36am (5.36am) Thomas Bjorn, Romain Langasque
- 12.41am (5.41am) Callum Shinkwin, Daniel Brown
- 12.47am (5.47am) Matthew Baldwin, Sean Crocker
- 12.52am (5.52am) Sebastian Soderberg, Dale Whitnell
- 12.58am (5.58am) Simon Forsstrom, Maximilian Kieffer
- 1.03am (6.03am) Daniel Hillier, Tom McKibbin
- 1.09am (6.09am) Kalle Samooja, Jens Dantorp
- 1.14am (6.14am) Rasmus Hojgaard, Jorge Campillo
- 1.20am (6.20am) Grant Forrest, Antoine Rozner
- 1.25am (6.25am) Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 1.31am (6.31am) Marcus Helligkilde, Matthew Southgate
- 1.36am (6.36am) Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 1.42am (6.42am) Dan Bradbury, Jeff Winther
- 1.47am (6.47am) Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi
- 1.53am (6.53am) Hennie Du Plessis, Connor Syme
- 1.58am (6.58am) Richie Ramsay, Jordan Smith
- 2.04am (7.04am) Marcus Armitage, Calum Hill
- 2.09am (7.09am) Haotong Li, Ockie Strydom
ROUND TWO: ET (GMT)
- 11.30pm (4.30am) Daniel Hillier, Tom Mckibbin
- 11.35pm (4.35am) Simon Forsstrom, Maximilian Kieffer
- 11.41pm (4.41am) Rasmus Hojgaard, Jorge Campillo
- 11.46pm (4.46am) Kalle Samooja, Jens Dantorp
- 11.52pm (4.52am) Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 11.57pm (4.57am) Grant Forrest, Antoine Rozner
- 12.03am (5.03am) Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12.08am (5.08am) Marcus Helligkilde, Matthew Southgate
- 12.14am (5.14am) Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi
- 12.19am (5.19am) Dan Bradbury, Jeff Winther
- 12.25am (5.25am) Richie Ramsay, Jordan Smith
- 12.30am (5.30am) Hennie Du Plessis, Connor Syme
- 12.36am (5.36am) Haotong Li, Ockie Strydom
- 12.41am (5.41am) Marcus Armitage, Calum Hill
- 12.47am (5.47am) Ken Weyand, Richard Mansell
- 12.52am (5.52am) Joost Luiten, Todd Clements
- 12.58am (5.58am) Hurly Long, Julien Brun
- 1.03am (6.03am) Ewen Ferguson, Adrian Otaegui
- 1.09am (6.09am) Nathan Kimsey, Zander Lombard
- 1.14am (6.14am) Luke Donald, Yannik Paul
- 1.20am (6.20am) Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier
- 1.25am (6.25am) Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal
- 1.31am (6.31am) Nick Bachem, Oliver Wilson
- 1.36am (6.36am) Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox
- 1.42am (6.42am) Ashan Wu, Daniel Gavins
- 1.47am (6.47am) Thriston Lawrence, Adri Arnaus
- 1.53am (6.53am) Callum Shinkwin, Daniel Brown
- 1.58am (6.58am) Thomas Bjorn, Romain Langasque
- 2.04am (7.04am) Sebastian Soderberg, Dale Whitnell
- 2.09am (7.09am) Matthew Baldwin, Sean Crocker
How To Watch The Dubai Invitational: Live Stream From The US
All times ET
Thursday 11 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 12 January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 13, January: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Sunday 14 Janaury: 2.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
How To Watch The Dubai Invitational: Live Stream From The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 11 January: 7.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 12 January: 7.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 13 January: 8.00am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf),
11.00am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 14 January: 7.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)
