Report: PGA Tour Hoping To Complete Merger Negotiations Before The Masters As Original Deadline Pushed

The PGA Tour has announced the deadline for negotiations around a potential merger to be completed between itself, the DP World Tour, Strategic Sports Group (SSG), and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been extended.

December 31, 2023 was the original limit for a "definitive agreement" to be reached after a framework agreement was put in place last summer. But that has now been pushed back to a new date - which has not yet been officially revealed.

A report from Golf Digest has claimed sources familiar with the discussions say the hope is to finish negotiations by the Players Championship in March and ensure no discussions remain open going into April in a bid avoid taking focus away from The Masters.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a letter to players that "meaningful progress" has been made in negotiations with SSG and the Tour is "currently working toward finalization of terms and drafting necessary documents." Monahan also stated that conversations with the DP World Tour and the Saudi Arabian PIF remain “active and productive.”

In the letter, which was sent out to all PGA Tour member on December 31, Monahan said: "I wanted to provide an update on our negotiations with Strategic Sports Group, the Public Investment Fund [PIF] and DP World Tour.

"As you know, the [PGA Tour Policy] Board unanimously directed management to pursue exclusive negotiations with SSG. I am pleased to report that we have made meaningful progress and have provided SSG with the due diligence information they requested.

“While we had initially set a deadline of December 31, 2023, to reach an agreement, we are working to extend our negotiations into next year based on the progress we have made to date.

"Our goal for 2024 is to reach agreements with SSG, PIF and the DP World Tour, bringing them on board as minority co-investors. These partnerships will allow us to unify, innovate and invest in the game for the benefit of the players, fans and sponsors.”

The PIF chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie (Image credit: Getty Images)

As stated above, the PGA Tour's ultimate goal is to bring all parties together in PGA Tour enterprises, a platform to host the elite competition in men's professional golf where all of the world's best players tee it up.

Monahan and his board have been in negotiations with the PIF since the controversial June 6 framework agreement. Many players - including Rory McIlroy - were unhappy about the secrecy of the deal and were calling for Monahan to resign.

But after a short period of absence due to ill health, Monahan returned to his job and continued trying to bring on board investors as the PGA Tour sought to stop players moving across to the PIF-backed LIV Golf League.

While the number of top talent being signed by LIV in the mean time was very small, Jon Rahm's switch was seismic and could have potentially hastened the end point in this messy period for men's professional golf.

However, the PGA Tour introducing private equity groups into the mix could be seen as an attempt to gain leverage over the PIF and all parties may still end up choosing to walk away, leaving the men's game in a fractured position which could easily do far more harm than good for the sport, overall.