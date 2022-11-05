Golfer Makes Hole-In-One On Bucket List Golf Course
Christian Clark, who is a freshman golfer at SMU, made a hole-in-one, on video, at Cypress Point’s 16th hole
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A hole-in-one is one of, if not, the rarest feats in golf, with many individuals playing the game for a number of years and not often managing one. Everyone remembers their first one, with there being a number of golf holes and courses where you would love to sink an ace.
Obviously, golfers would love to make a hole-in-one at Augusta, or perhaps Pebble Beach but, for one college golfer, Christian Clark, the special feat happened at an equally special venue, with the freshman producing an ace at the 16th at Cypress Point Club.
A post shared by Christian Clark (@clarkchristianclark) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Regarded as one of the world's most incredible courses, Cypress Point's iconic par 3 16th is one of the greatest and most famous golf holes, with the jagged coastline of the Pacific Ocean requiring a 220-yard carry.
With the cameras rolling on arguably the most pictured hole on the planet, Clark struck his fairway wood cleanly and, as it left the club, the freshman instantly shouted “Go in!” such was the quality of the shot.
As the group behind the hole raised their arms aloft, the ball landed on the green and rolled in like a putt, sparking wild celebrations from Clark and his fellow teammates and playing partners, with Clark bellowing “oh my god! Oh my god! First hole-in-one!”
Certainly not a bad place to get your first hole-in-one...
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Should I Wear Spiked Or Spikeless Golf Shoes?
Spiked or spikeless golf shoes? There's not one definitive answer, but we'll run you through the pros and cons of each here...
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Padraig Harrington Fancies Fourth Major Title Bid After Stellar Seniors Debut
A fine first year on the PGA Tour Champions has Padraig Harrington thinking he may have the game to make a Major bid
By Paul Higham • Published