Golfer Makes Hole-In-One On Bucket List Golf Course

A hole-in-one is one of, if not, the rarest feats in golf, with many individuals playing the game for a number of years and not often managing one. Everyone remembers their first one, with there being a number of golf holes and courses where you would love to sink an ace.

Obviously, golfers would love to make a hole-in-one at Augusta, or perhaps Pebble Beach but, for one college golfer, Christian Clark, the special feat happened at an equally special venue, with the freshman producing an ace at the 16th at Cypress Point Club.

Regarded as one of the world's most incredible courses, Cypress Point's iconic par 3 16th is one of the greatest and most famous golf holes, with the jagged coastline of the Pacific Ocean requiring a 220-yard carry.

With the cameras rolling on arguably the most pictured hole on the planet, Clark struck his fairway wood cleanly and, as it left the club, the freshman instantly shouted “Go in!” such was the quality of the shot.

As the group behind the hole raised their arms aloft, the ball landed on the green and rolled in like a putt, sparking wild celebrations from Clark and his fellow teammates and playing partners, with Clark bellowing “oh my god! Oh my god! First hole-in-one!”

Certainly not a bad place to get your first hole-in-one...