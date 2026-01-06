18 Holes Is Tradition, Not Law: Why I'm Torn On The 12-Hole Revolution, But Certain That Golf Needs To Change

When is an unpopular opinion not really unpopular? When plenty of golfers quietly agree with it. I’m talking about 12-hole golf and the growing number of people who say it’s the ideal round for our modern, time-poor world.

Women's Golf Editor Alison Root, PGA Professional Katie Dawkins and Broadcaster/Amateur Golfer Genelle Aldred discuss whether players really want 18 holes?

I played at Mad Swans, a kind of mini Centre Parcs for golfers, with padel, pickleball, a lively clubhouse, and a 12-hole course. My partner came along (a loyal 18-holer who’s hard to convince even for nine), and we both enjoyed it. We dawdled, took our time, and still finished comfortably in under three hours. For anyone with limited time, it was perfect.

But it raised a question: if 9 holes already have a short and sweet reputation, what makes 12 so special? Would I travel specifically to play a 12-hole course and nothing more?

When I first learned to play, my home course Finchley Golf Club had natural off-ramps to the clubhouse, you could easily finish after 5, 9, 12, or 18 holes. It made golf flexible. Some days I’d squeeze in 5 just to practise; other days, 12 felt just right. That variety was ideal, but I could still play the full 18 if I wanted. So I’m torn: I like the concept of 12 holes, but would I seek out a course that only offers that?

Mad Swans golf course (Image credit: Mad Swans)

Golf hasn’t always been 18 holes. Originally, there were 22 at St Andrews. In 1764, four shorter holes were combined into two, reducing the round to 18. The rest of the golfing world followed suit and by the late 19th century, 18 holes became the gold standard, then it was formalised by the R&A and the USGA. Like most golf traditions, that standard stuck. But ‘that’s how it’s always been’ isn’t the same as ‘that’s how it must stay.’

For me, golf’s future should be about choice. A 12-hole layout is flexible: you can repeat a loop to make 18, or play 6 for a shorter round. For beginners, 12 holes feels achievable, especially if you take up golf in the winter like I did!

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the same time, I still love a full 18. I have the time to play, and there’s a rhythm to an 18-hole round that feels satisfying. Nine can sometimes feel too short, you’re just settling into your swing, and it’s over.

In the summer 9 holes comes into its own for me as a perfect afterwork round, would three more holes make a huge difference? I’m not sure. Maybe the cultural shift clubs really need is to make 9 holes more prominent and have more competitions all year round, not just a winter or summer evening compromise.

There’s also a practical argument here. Where I currently play, a course in north Somerset, which has three 9-hole loops, is slated for closure to make way for housing. Land pressures are real. Could 12-hole courses be part of golf’s answer?

Perhaps. They use less land, take less time, and could make the sport more sustainable. As membership models evolve and participation patterns shift, flexibility might not just be a nice-to-have, it might be essential.

Mad Swans was a fun, smartly designed course, a few genuinely testing holes and plenty of variety. The wider resort setup, with its lively food and social atmosphere, makes it perfect for groups or beginners. But for me, I’m not sure I’d travel there just for the 12 holes, but, I would stay to experience the whole thing!

More people want shorter, more flexible rounds and have a sense of ‘I’ve played a round,’ not ‘I’ve only done half. For me, 18 holes will always be home. But if we want to make golf more accessible, creative, and responsive to real life, maybe it’s time to not make it a guilty secret that less can be more than enough.