'Would They Rather See My Hat Hair And Shake The Hand That Was Raked Over My Sweaty Scalp' – Should Golfers Remove Their Caps On The 18th Green?

My colleague Nick Bonfield wrote an intriguing article recently, where he explained why he didn't understand why he couldn't wear a hat in the clubhouse, which compelled readers to leap into action and respond with a series of interesting comments.

The majority argued that removing your hat as you went indoors was essential, with one reader explaining that it's a combination of 'respect and tradition', but it was a question posed by another that peaked my interest.

Mark Dupuy raised the point that not only is it unnecessary to remove your hat in the clubhouse, but we should rethink the custom of taking our hat off on the 18th green.

Mark explained, "I have NEVER agreed with the hat off in the clubhouse rule. In fact, I don't particularly like the 21st Century tradition of removing my cap at the end of the round when we shake hands with our playing partners.

"Would they really rather see my hat hair and shake the hand that was just recently raked over my sweaty scalp?"

This opposing view prompted me to consider my own opinion on this matter... and I actually think Mark has a point!

Should Golfers Remove Their Cap On The 18th Green?

I'm a little torn on this debate. We don't need to throw out tradition, but we do need to embrace modern culture.

I'd be interested to hear your thoughts on this matter, especially as it appears to be pretty divisive. My opinion isn't particularly strong either way, but there are a few things around this topic that grinds my gears.

I always make a conscious effort to remove my hat when I enter the clubhouse or the pro shop, out of respect for the game's etiquette, but I really don't appreciate that snarls that adorn the faces of other members when I occasionally forget.

Sitting in the clubhouse, which is a fairly formal setting, can feel uncomfortable when you have horrendous hat hair which is jutting out from your head at every possible angle - but I do it because that's the custom.

If I got a notification tomorrow that my club or a club that I was visiting had removed the requirement for hats to come off in the clubhouse, I'd be quite pleased and happy to go about my post-round business with a well-looked after, golf-specific hat resting on my head.

That leads me to Mark's point. In a similar fashion, I tend to remove my hat to shake hands at the end of the round (when I remember), but only because it's the 'done thing'.

However, I certainly wouldn't be offended if someone didn't remove their hat while shaking my hand.

Is wearing a hat in the clubhouse really that much of a problem? (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

My problem with this custom is that there is nothing more awkward than the fumbled handshake.

Removing the hat under pressure can lead to a poorly executed handshake, leading with the incorrect hand, while holding your putter, as the flagstick smacks you in the face and you drop your golf ball on your playing partners foot before it scrambles off into the greenside bunker.

That's never happened to me by the way, it's just an example (no, really).

Also, with the image that Mark burned into my brain with the mention of 'raking' and 'sweaty scalps', perhaps we should, if we are going to abide by this custom, consider some polite handshaking protocols.

No touching the hair, wipe your hand on your shirt sleeve or trouser leg first and do not linger. Thank you kindly.

What Do The Golf Monthly Team Think... Hats On Or Hats Off?

Nick Bonfield
Features Editor

I recently argued the requirement to remove your hat in the clubhouse is old-fashioned and outdated, and while I don't think you should have to take your hat off on the 18th green if you don't want to, it's a gesture of courtesy and respect.

Still, shaking hands and saying you enjoyed the round or the company is sufficient in my view. Often when people remove their hat, they try to tidy their hair with their hand or hands, which clearly indicates they're self-conscious about it.

Then they use the same hand, now coated in a thin layer of sweat, to shake with.

Wouldn't it be fair easier to keep the hat on? In the professional game, you see players constantly trying to style their hair on the 18th green before and after shaking hands with their playing partners, especially those who are balding or self-conscious about their hairline. Let's all just keep our hats on and get on with our lives.

Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

It's not the end of the world if my playing partner doesn't remove their hat to shake my hand at the end of the round but, for me, it is just a respect thing, in the same way I would get out of my seat to shake somebody's hand in an office.



Golf is a game where you already have hundreds of things to remember, such as how to swing a club and what rules to follow, so it's not going to bother me if someone forgets to take their hat off when shaking my hand on the 18th green.



If I wore a hat when playing golf (which I don't) I would take it off, but it's not going to change my life if someone doesn't.

Elliott Heath
News Editor

I wear a cap every time I play golf and I always try to remove it before shaking my playing parners’ hands once the final putt drops - but I’m not entirely sure why.

I guess it is a mark of respect and just something us golfers do, but it does often create some difficulties when trying to put the flagstick back in the hole, your ball pack in your pocket and keep a hold of your putter all at the same time.

I have no idea why we do it but I will continue with the practice, although I certainly will not get offended if I shake hands with someone who is still wearing their cap on the 18th green.

Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

This might be just because I belong to the younger generation of golfers, but I don't think it's the end of the world if you don't remove your hat.

In fact, I might go as far as saying I really couldn't care less whether you do or don't.

Yes, it's tradition, but - to be honest - I'd be far more annoyed if someone didn't shake my hand at all.

Who cares what you're wearing while you do it? Plus, I don't like it when you remove a hat to reveal a squashed and sweaty mop of hair underneath. Keep the hat on, shake my hand and I'll see you in the bar. Everyone's happy.