I'm Not Usually A Classic Golf Shoe Guy, But These FJ Special Editions Are Too Beautiful To Ignore!
The new 2024 US Open special edition FootJoy shoes are a sight to behold...
A few weeks ago FootJoy showed us the PGA Championship x Todd Snyder golf shoes in the gorgeous 'Mint Julep' finish but this week is the US Open and once again the special edition shoes FootJoy have created for the event are worth looking at.
As the title of this piece suggests, I am not usually a traditional golf shoe kind of guy, I often go for golf sneakers or spikeless models most of the time, but I just got sent these 'Red Clay' Premiere Series Wilcox shoes and I must admit, they are truly stunning. Dare I say, they are too beautiful to ignore!
FootJoy 'Red Clay' Premiere Series Wilcox | Buy at Carl's Golfland
The Premiere Series Wilcox shoe is a truly stunning model that will catch the eyes of your playing partners, especially in this special 'Red Clay' finish. It has a firm wear but gives your feet that locked-in feel.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox Golf Shoe Review
The design draws inspiration from the US Open tournament itself along with the region of North Carolina and Pinehurst No.2. The red clay outsole is the first element I noticed which celebrates the soil of the region and golf course, whilst the red finish combines with the white upper, and navy basketweave, to give a distinct 'United States' flavor. Holding the shoes in my hands and putting them on, the craftsmanship is as good as I've seen and it is worth noting that my colleague Elliott Heath tested the standard Wilcox and loved the performance as much as me.
A five-star golf shoe, the Wilcox is a traditional shoe with modern technology. The grip and stability is what you would expect from one of the best spiked golf shoes out there, thanks to the VersaTrax+ outsole, Pulsar cleats, and TPU elements giving multi-directional traction. Comfort is solid but they are on the firm side, and they are 100% waterproof which is a necessity these days.
"We're really excited to celebrate the 124th US Open at Pinehurst No.2 with this exclusive Premiere Series release," said Patrick Trubiano, Director of Product Management, FJ Footwear. "We've introduced meticulous detailing such as a clay-colored outsole, a subtle nod to the red soil found in North Carolina, along with a deep patriotic navy leather basketweave saddle all built on our tour-proven performance Premiere Series outsole".
Obviously I have made it clear how stunning I think these traditional shoes are but if you want to go for the standard models, which also look great I might add, then I have included some links below too...
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
