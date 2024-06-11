I'm Not Usually A Classic Golf Shoe Guy, But These FJ Special Editions Are Too Beautiful To Ignore!

A few weeks ago FootJoy showed us the PGA Championship x Todd Snyder golf shoes in the gorgeous 'Mint Julep' finish but this week is the US Open and once again the special edition shoes FootJoy have created for the event are worth looking at.

As the title of this piece suggests, I am not usually a traditional golf shoe kind of guy, I often go for golf sneakers or spikeless models most of the time, but I just got sent these 'Red Clay' Premiere Series Wilcox shoes and I must admit, they are truly stunning. Dare I say, they are too beautiful to ignore!

The design draws inspiration from the US Open tournament itself along with the region of North Carolina and Pinehurst No.2. The red clay outsole is the first element I noticed which celebrates the soil of the region and golf course, whilst the red finish combines with the white upper, and navy basketweave, to give a distinct 'United States' flavor. Holding the shoes in my hands and putting them on, the craftsmanship is as good as I've seen and it is worth noting that my colleague Elliott Heath tested the standard Wilcox and loved the performance as much as me.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

A five-star golf shoe, the Wilcox is a traditional shoe with modern technology. The grip and stability is what you would expect from one of the best spiked golf shoes out there, thanks to the VersaTrax+ outsole, Pulsar cleats, and TPU elements giving multi-directional traction. Comfort is solid but they are on the firm side, and they are 100% waterproof which is a necessity these days.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly) (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

"We're really excited to celebrate the 124th US Open at Pinehurst No.2 with this exclusive Premiere Series release," said Patrick Trubiano, Director of Product Management, FJ Footwear. "We've introduced meticulous detailing such as a clay-colored outsole, a subtle nod to the red soil found in North Carolina, along with a deep patriotic navy leather basketweave saddle all built on our tour-proven performance Premiere Series outsole".

Obviously I have made it clear how stunning I think these traditional shoes are but if you want to go for the standard models, which also look great I might add, then I have included some links below too...