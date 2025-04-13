Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau: Who Are We Picking To Win The 2025 Masters?
We're set up for a blockbuster final day at Augusta National where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play together in the final group
The rematch is on at the 2025 Masters as Rory McIlroy looks to get his revenge over Bryson DeChambeau after agonizingly losing out to the LIV Golf man at Pinehurst 2 last June.
McIlroy shot his second successive 66 to reach 12-under-par on Saturday at Augusta National, while DeChambeau is just two back after a 69. The titans go out at 2.30pm ET on Sunday in the Masters final round tee times.
Corey Conners is two back of DeChambeau with Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg two further adrift at six-under. Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Jason Day are five-under.
So while Conners, Reed, Aberg and perhaps a handful of others can easily mount a final day charge, we asked our writers if they're picking McIlroy or DeChambeau for the Green Jacket.
Here's who they're picking...
I went Rory before the tournament and Rory at the halfway stage, so I've got to stick with Rory to the end.
Saying that, I think Bryson is the worst person Rory could be paired with in the final round as Bryson will get the crowd going, will relish the test and despite not playing his best stuff today still stayed in contention. It's going to be so close!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
If Rory wobbles early, Bryson takes the Green Jacket.
If Rory gets a three-shot lead at any point - he completes the career grand slam.
Before a golf ball was even struck I felt it was McIlroy's time and, although DeChambeau is his nearest challenger, I will stick by the fact that I think McIlroy slips on the Green Jacket on Sunday evening.
Watching throughout the week, I've felt that McIlroy has been in control of his golf game more than DeChambeau, who appeared to be struggling with his approach play on Saturday.
Don't get me wrong, the current US Open champion grinded out the score amazingly on Moving Day, but looking at the past results and the action this week, I think McIlroy has the confidence to get over the line and complete the career Grand Slam
I've gone against Rory every single time I've been given a chance this week, but I can't argue against him anymore. This year feels different.
McIlroy looks a different animal to the one who you always feel has a great chance to win The Masters but somehow always finds a way to miss his opportunity.
He has almost always looked in control this week, and when he hasn't, he's returned to the straight and narrow quickly.
While I would be lying to say I don't worry about McIlroy's mentality in the final round, I also find it difficult to believe that a Bryson DeChambeau who has not played near his best yet still scored well goes at least two strokes better on Sunday if the current leader goes around in the 60s.
The final round will be sickeningly painful viewing for anyone who wants McIlroy to win, but I think he will squeeze over the line and finally fulfil his potential.
It's a clean sweep for Rory.
I said in our post-cut Masters betting picks that Bryson will pose a very stern test but ultimately McIlroy will prevail, and that's exactly what I'm still thinking. DeChambeau could well have Rory's number and rise to the occasion while the Northern Irishman tastes heartbreak again - that is a very, very real possibility.
But I just think that this is a different McIlroy this time around - as I said when I wrote that McIlroy is now the man to beat at Augusta.
He's beaten everyone, barring Bryson, this year at Pebble and TPC Sawgrass. His game is in phenomenal shape. He has Bob Rotella on his side. And I think secretly he'll be absolutely relishing the chance to take DeChambeau down on Sunday.
This to me seems like a Rory 2.0, and I think Rory 2.0 slips the Green Jacket on and provides us all with one of the most memorable scenes of our lives as golf fans.
Who will win the 2025 Masters? Have your say...
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Masters Crystal Rory McIlroy Has Already Won At Augusta National This Week
McIlroy leads going in to the final round at Augusta National, with the four-time Major winner already bagging some silverware before he looks to claim the Green Jacket
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Has Referenced Scottie Scheffler So Often In Recent Months… Is He Now Finally Ready To Surpass Him?
For several months, Rory McIlroy revealed how he was aiming to be more like Scottie Scheffler in 2024 - and it now appears as though the World No.2 is doing it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Masters Crystal Rory McIlroy Has Already Won At Augusta National This Week
McIlroy leads going in to the final round at Augusta National, with the four-time Major winner already bagging some silverware before he looks to claim the Green Jacket
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Has Referenced Scottie Scheffler So Often In Recent Months… Is He Now Finally Ready To Surpass Him?
For several months, Rory McIlroy revealed how he was aiming to be more like Scottie Scheffler in 2024 - and it now appears as though the World No.2 is doing it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Min Woo Lee Receives Penalty At The Masters After Rules Infringement
The recent PGA Tour winner was assessed a one-stroke penalty during the third round after he caused his golf ball to move in the fairway on the 13th hole
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Fires Back-To-Back 370-Yard Monster Drives In Birdie-Eagle-Birdie Start To Lead The Masters
It's safe to say that the four-time Major winner was full of adrenaline at the start of his third round, with McIlroy pounding two drives that measured a total of 740-yards
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is On Bryson DeChambeau’s Team? Coach, Caddie, Manager And More
Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most high-profile and successful players of his era, but who are the team members helping to guide his career?
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Will Make At The 2025 Masters
The Masters has seen a significant boost in prize money for 2025, with the Green Jacket winner, and his caddie, set to secure large paydays in Georgia
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Masters Prize Money Payout 2025
A record payout is available at the Augusta National Major - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Stunning Miura Irons Justin Rose Is Using At The Masters
Justin Rose leads the 2025 Masters at the halfway stage, and was spotted using an eye-catching set of Miura irons as he tackled Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published