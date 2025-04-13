Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau: Who Are We Picking To Win The 2025 Masters?

The rematch is on at the 2025 Masters as Rory McIlroy looks to get his revenge over Bryson DeChambeau after agonizingly losing out to the LIV Golf man at Pinehurst 2 last June.

McIlroy shot his second successive 66 to reach 12-under-par on Saturday at Augusta National, while DeChambeau is just two back after a 69. The titans go out at 2.30pm ET on Sunday in the Masters final round tee times.

Corey Conners is two back of DeChambeau with Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg two further adrift at six-under. Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Jason Day are five-under.

So while Conners, Reed, Aberg and perhaps a handful of others can easily mount a final day charge, we asked our writers if they're picking McIlroy or DeChambeau for the Green Jacket.

Here's who they're picking...

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

I went Rory before the tournament and Rory at the halfway stage, so I've got to stick with Rory to the end.

Saying that, I think Bryson is the worst person Rory could be paired with in the final round as Bryson will get the crowd going, will relish the test and despite not playing his best stuff today still stayed in contention. It's going to be so close!

If Rory wobbles early, Bryson takes the Green Jacket.

If Rory gets a three-shot lead at any point - he completes the career grand slam.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Before a golf ball was even struck I felt it was McIlroy's time and, although DeChambeau is his nearest challenger, I will stick by the fact that I think McIlroy slips on the Green Jacket on Sunday evening.

Watching throughout the week, I've felt that McIlroy has been in control of his golf game more than DeChambeau, who appeared to be struggling with his approach play on Saturday.

Don't get me wrong, the current US Open champion grinded out the score amazingly on Moving Day, but looking at the past results and the action this week, I think McIlroy has the confidence to get over the line and complete the career Grand Slam

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

I've gone against Rory every single time I've been given a chance this week, but I can't argue against him anymore. This year feels different.

McIlroy looks a different animal to the one who you always feel has a great chance to win The Masters but somehow always finds a way to miss his opportunity.

He has almost always looked in control this week, and when he hasn't, he's returned to the straight and narrow quickly.

While I would be lying to say I don't worry about McIlroy's mentality in the final round, I also find it difficult to believe that a Bryson DeChambeau who has not played near his best yet still scored well goes at least two strokes better on Sunday if the current leader goes around in the 60s.

The final round will be sickeningly painful viewing for anyone who wants McIlroy to win, but I think he will squeeze over the line and finally fulfil his potential.

Elliott Heath News Editor

It's a clean sweep for Rory.

I said in our post-cut Masters betting picks that Bryson will pose a very stern test but ultimately McIlroy will prevail, and that's exactly what I'm still thinking. DeChambeau could well have Rory's number and rise to the occasion while the Northern Irishman tastes heartbreak again - that is a very, very real possibility.

But I just think that this is a different McIlroy this time around - as I said when I wrote that McIlroy is now the man to beat at Augusta.

He's beaten everyone, barring Bryson, this year at Pebble and TPC Sawgrass. His game is in phenomenal shape. He has Bob Rotella on his side. And I think secretly he'll be absolutely relishing the chance to take DeChambeau down on Sunday.

This to me seems like a Rory 2.0, and I think Rory 2.0 slips the Green Jacket on and provides us all with one of the most memorable scenes of our lives as golf fans.

