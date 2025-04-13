‘You Kinda Did It To Yourself’ – When Bryson DeChambeau Needled Rory McIlroy Over US Open Battle
Months after Bryson DeChambeau’s defeat of Rory McIlroy in the US Open, the two met in Las Vegas, where the LIV Golfer had a lightning-quick response to a humorous comment from his rival
Rory McIlroy’s pairing with Bryson DeChambeau in the final round of The Masters inevitably brings to mind memories of last June’s US Open.
At the Pinehurst No.2 Major, even though the two weren’t in the same group on Sunday, it still came down to the pair before McIlroy’s dramatic back-nine collapse opened the door for DeChambeau to claim the title for the second time.
However, the Augusta National rematch is not the first time the two have dueled since that fateful day in North Carolina 10 months ago.
The two also met in Las Vegas in December when they took part in The Showdown - a made-for-television match that pitted the PGA Tour against LIV Golf, with McIlroy teaming up with Scottie Scheffler and DeChambeau playing alongside Brooks Koepka.
In the build-up to the Shadow Creek Golf Club contest, the two engaged in some friendly banter on the range, with McIlroy saying in front of the watching fans: “I’d like to go up against Bryson and try to get him back for what he did to me at the US Open,” which drew the razor-sharp retort from the LIV Golfer: “Well, to be fair, you kinda did it to yourself.”
Rory: “I’d like to get him back for what he did to me at U.S. Open.”Bryson: “To be fair, you kinda did it to yourself.”10/10. pic.twitter.com/DyLZpphYKjDecember 16, 2024
It was all good-humored, of course, with McIlroy taking DeChambeau’s comeback on the chin, although it’s hard to disagree with DeChambeau’s assessment.
During the Major, McIlroy appeared to be cruising with a two-shot lead on the back nine before his challenge unravelled with three bogeys on the final four holes, not helped by two alarming short missed putts.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In the end, McIlroy took his chance of revenge when he and Scheffler comfortably beat their LIV Golf opponents in The Showdown, but for McIlroy, it will still have come as little consolation given his capitulation when on the verge of his first Major title in a decade.
Now, four months on from that largely friendly encounter in Las Vegas, McIlroy has a more meaningful opportunity to inflict revenge on DeChambeau for that painful US Open defeat. Similarly to that occasion, he also has a precious two-shot lead, albeit this time from the start of his round.
If he wins the Green Jacket, it won’t just close the book on his US Open heartbreak, it will also end 11 long years peppered with near misses in Majors since his fourth title in the 2014 PGA Championship, while at the same time propelling him to golfing immortality as just the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam.
For DeChambeau, victory would hand him his third Major title while also giving him his maiden Green Jacket.
All that means that, even though the two are going head-to-head for the second time since the US Open, unlike their Las Vegas encounter, this time, the stakes couldn't be higher.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
If Bryson DeChambeau Wins The Masters Today, Will He Eclipse Scottie Scheffler As Golf's Shining Star?
Bryson DeChambeau heads into the final round at The Masters with a chance to win a third Major, which I believe would firmly cement him as golf's new poster boy
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Should It Be Mandatory For Pro Golfers To Speak To The Media After A Round?
There seems to be a growing debate in the men's game as to whether pros should have to speak to the media after they've finished - our writers discuss...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Should It Be Mandatory For Pro Golfers To Speak To The Media After A Round?
There seems to be a growing debate in the men's game as to whether pros should have to speak to the media after they've finished - our writers discuss...
By Michael Weston Published
-
How Many Playoffs Have There Been At The Masters?
There have been plenty of thrilling conclusions at The Masters and, throughout its 89 editions, we have seen a total of 17 playoffs
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What You Get For Finishing Second At The Masters
Finishing runner-up at The Masters is sure to bring disappointment, but there are plenty of reasons for the player who misses out to be cheerful too – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Does Rory McIlroy Have A Dog Headcover For His Driver?
The much-loved St. Bernard has travelled the world with McIlroy several times over
By Michael Weston Published
-
'Genuinely Shocking, I Just Spat Out My Coffee' - Masters Fans Surprised As Traditional Sunday Pin Switched Up For Final Round
The hole locations for the final round of the Masters have been released - and they've got a lot of people talking
By Michael Weston Published
-
I’ve Been To The Masters On Practice And Tournament Days… Here Are The Pros And Cons Of Each
Every day at Masters week is special, but certain days can be marginally better than others
By Michael Weston Published
-
Watch The Masters Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Times As Rory McIlroy Battles Bryson DeChambeau And History
All the info on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage of one of the most hotly anticipated final days of any Major as McIlroy battles with DeChambeau
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau: Who Are We Picking To Win The 2025 Masters?
We're set up for a blockbuster final day at Augusta National where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play together in the final group
By Elliott Heath Published