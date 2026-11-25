Driving is all about maximising speed and distance - the stats prove this at every level. But should how fast you're able to swing a driver be the deciding factor, and is there an element of driver design that holds the key to this highly sought-after trait?

Why Driver Head Shape Matters

One of the best examples of great driver head shape design is the Callaway Epic Speed. This driver's sole design has a severe upward slope as the head stretches back. When the head was released, Callaway dubbed it their fastest in the Epic lineup and mentioned exactly how they went about creating speed on their website.

"The advanced aerodynamic head construction promotes lower drag for higher head speed. The taller ribbon and flatter crown are built for a precise, more aerodynamic shape that can help golfers generate more speed."

Usually, I chalk up marketing language as fluff and something to be somewhat disregarded (how many times can we hear about more distance and forgiveness?), but this is one of the few times when I think the comms were accurate.

This thing was fast, and you could feel it.

Robert Rock is another player who has used the Epic Speed years after its release, as featured in his What's In The Bag walkthrough with Golf Monthly's Kick Point team . This adds to the mystique of the driver.

My Experience Testing Other Drivers

As a longtime user of the head, I've made numerous attempts to upgrade, both to a Titleist head and a newer Callaway head. In both instances, the best way I can describe it is that it feels like I'm swinging a fly swatter or a tennis racket. I can literally feel the head dragging and fighting the air resistance.

The only other retail heads I've been able to find with a similar shape are the Cobra Darkspeed LS and the TaylorMade Qi10 LS. Both are great heads, but they aren't perfect comparisons because they're both designed to be lower-spinning drivers.

That was the beauty of Epic Speed. It also had quite a bit of spin and was slightly draw-biased, which is generally hard to find in a head with that type of aerodynamic shaping.

The TaylorMade Qi10 boasts a compact head with forward weight placement (Image credit: Future)

Have Manufacturers Forgotten About Aerodynamics?

For some reason, many manufacturers seem to have moved away from this shaping characteristic to focus more on forgiveness and face materials.

In this search for forgiveness, some heads have gotten bigger, even more stretched back, and, in some cases, heavier. All of these things can potentially work against swinging the club faster.

I would argue that the incremental gains in forgiveness aren't always worth the potential loss in speed compared to a better aerodynamic design.

Manufacturers have recently sought other ways to make drivers faster, be it with new face materials or more forgiveness (Image credit: Future)

What Should You Be Looking For When Buying a Driver?

Finding one of the best drivers you can move the quickest is important, because there are rules governing how fast the clubfaces are, but there's nothing restricting how fast you're able to swing it!

When hunting for a driver that's going to be fast, there are a few things you want to look for. As mentioned before, the shaping of the sole is a big one. The more severely the sole angles upward toward the back of the head, the more likely you might be looking at a head that gets through the air a little better.

Many brands have different strategies for reducing drag and air resistance, and I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Ping Turbulators. A rather contentious topic in gear junkie culture, the Turbulators are something people either love or hate. They are certainly noticeable and unique in their appearance on the driver crown.

Ping has backed up its Turbulator technology with aerodynamic research, showing that these crown features can reduce drag and help increase clubhead speed.

The Ping turbulator design divides opinion among golfers (Image credit: Future)

Ping head weights are usually heavier than many competing stock retail offerings. The G440 LST is listed at 205 grams by Ping, versus a Titleist GT3 that was measured at 195.2 grams with its standard 8-gram weight. That's nearly a 10-gram difference. Head weight also plays a significant role in how fast you can swing the club, although this varies by player and overall setup, as well as ball speed - so there's a trade-off that will vary from player to player.

Since Ping seems to like heavier head weights for the sake of forgiveness, one could argue it needs to be even more innovative in aerodynamics to counteract the additional weight.

Should You Consider Aerodynamics When Buying a Driver?

The average player probably won't notice that they swing one head a couple of mph slower than another, although if you're able to get on a launch monitor that measures clubhead speed - it's worth knowing. Higher-level players, or those who are particularly sensitive to equipment changes, certainly want to consider this when testing.

Of course, ball speed and club speed are not the same thing. If you're swinging a driver a little slower but consistently finding the middle of the face, you may have a higher smash factor and potentially maintain or even increase ball speed compared to a faster but less efficient strike.

Equipment Editor, Sam De'Ath, has found that the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max offers a solid blend of speed and forgiveness (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

If you have one of these 'quick' heads that ought to be faster because of its shaping, but you can't find the center of the face, then even if you swing it faster, you may not be getting any advantage. Quality of strike will always be paramount. But if you can find a head you swing fast and consistently find the middle of, then you're probably in a great spot to maximize your potential distance.

All of this to say, you very well might be leaving speed on the table solely because of the driver head shape.

What's the fastest driver you've ever tested? Let us know in the comments below!