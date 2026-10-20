'He's A High-Handicap Golfer. Anyone Worse Than Him Is A Beginner' – At What Point Do You Reach Mid-Handicap Status?

Most club golfers would be able to tell me their handicap index in a heartbeat, but how many can confidently say if they sit in the low-, mid- or high-handicap bracket?

I recently wrote an article on progress suffocating me, where I confidently exclaimed my own status, but not everyone agreed with my analysis of my position in the handicap food chain.

Despite outlining that my handicap is tumbling down and I am playing off my lowest ever index, one reader was still less than convinced that I qualified for 'the mid-handicapper' band...

What Handicap Index Qualifies A Golfer As A Mid-Handicapper?

On my recent article, user 'Terryfwall' commented, "I have no idea what Baz's problems are but he should stop believing he is a mid-handicapper for starters.

"He is a high-handicapper, anyone worse than he is is just a beginner, or has something else that prevents him playing well."

Terry may well have a point. In my haste to become a better player and fuelled by my ambition to rid myself of the 'high-handicapper' tag that has stuck with me for years, I might have got a little ahead of myself.

In order to provide clarity and clear this matter up once and for all, I asked a number of the Golf Monthly team for their thoughts on the matter. I'd also appreciate your input, so drop me a comment with your verdict at the bottom of this article.

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Would a mid-handicapper find themselves in this spot regularly? Perhaps Terry has a point (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism.

I would consider a mid-handicapper someone from 12-18. 12s are closer to low and 18s are obviously closer to high, so a tighter range would be 13-17.

I think anyone 11 and below can consider themselves a low-handicapper as they can still regularly break 80 on a good day, which is low-handicap golf to me.

Anyone above 18 is still in that 'high' handicap zone as, despite being able to call themselves a decent golfer, they're likely capable of the odd 100+ round still, whereas they're much rarer with players below 18.

Verdict: Baz is not a mid-handicap golfer

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper.

My first instinct was to say a mid-handicapper is anywhere between 10 and 18. That seems to make sense as a low-handicapper, in my eyes, is definitely a single-figure player while a high handicapper is anyone who receives more than one shot per hole.

Having said that, now that handicaps can rise as high as 54, perhaps the tolerance should be much higher? Would it not then make sense for the upper limit to be more like 27? Just a thought...

Verdict: Baz is not a mid-handicap golfer

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Features Editor Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, writing, commissioning and coordinating all features across print and online.

I would say a mid-handicapper is someone between the handicap ranges of 12 and 19.9.

I did initially start at 10, but I think someone who can regularly shoot in the mid-80s and has presumably broken 80 at least once is in a higher bracket than 'mid'.

I also toyed with the idea of going up to 22, but people in that range will be failing to break 100 at least some of the time, so again I don't think that can be considered 'mid'.

If you're able to consistently shoot in the mid-to-high 80s, I think that makes you a mid-handicap golfer.

Verdict: Baz is not a mid-handicap golfer

The Results

My handicap is falling after working with a coach this season, so I am maintaining my position that I am a mid-handicapper golfer (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)

It turns out, I am really going to need some of you to comment and save my argument here.

With three of my colleagues suggesting that I am, in fact, not a mid-handicap golfer - it appears Terry is correct.

My theory, which actually links to something Jonny said, is that with handicap limits now reaching the mid-50s, my mathematical brain tells me that a handicap of 20 is below the middle line.

Therefore, I am sticking to my guns - but I am also prepared to be told I am wrong by many, many more of you... if that's how you feel!