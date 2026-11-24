A typical feature of golf group outings or society days is the closest to the pin and the longest drive competitions. The idea is that these give added interest. They are often played on holes late in the round, something those already out of the running for the best score can win. But can they?

Closest to the pin, yes; but longest drive?

Nearest the pin competitions offer a prize to the player whose ball ends up on the green and nearest to the hole on a designated par-3 hole. The hole chosen is often the last short hole on the course or the signature par 3. Typically it is not a monster par 3, but a short or mid-range one, so everyone in the field can reach the target.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

Or so goes the theory. I know of a seniors’ day where the captain, a 3-handicapper, chose the last par 3 on the course, ignoring that it was 200 yards to a green defended by a massive raised bunker. None of the seniors made the green with their tee shot.

The longest drive concept is simple. The golfer whose tee shot on the designated hole is furthest from the tee and in the fairway wins.

The hole has to be one where length off the tee is all-important. This often greatly limits the choice of which holes can be used. Par 3s are out for obvious reasons; so, too, are doglegs and the shorter type of par 4, as they are about strategy and setting up the second shot, rather than simply blasting the ball as far as possible from the tee.

As well as limiting which hole it can be played on, it also severely limits who can win. Most players will walk onto the tee knowing that they will not win. They simply don’t hit the ball far enough, however good a golfer they may or may not be.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'd estimate 10% to 20% of the field has a realistic chance of winning the longest drive competition.

Some days replace the longest drive with the straightest drive. This takes a bit more organizing as a line needs to be painted down the middle of the fairway, or a length of rope strung along it. Typically, this line would start somewhere around 150 yards from the tee to ensure that it is actually a drive that will win it.

But this is a more inclusive competition in that everyone can stand on the tee knowing that they have a chance of winning. Isn’t ‘straightest drive’ a better driving competition to have than ‘longest drive’?

Why put on a competition that locks out 80% of the players before they start?