According to recent research, 1 in 6 golf clubs are in danger of closing, so clubs who actively need to recruit new members would be foolish if they weren’t targeting the 50% of the population who are massively underrepresented in golf clubs. For attendees of last month’s inaugural England Golf Women & Girls Summit representing clubs like these, it provided a wealth of ideas and issues to consider.

The summit did not just look at how clubs should change, it focused on some wider issues in the sport. Sarah Stirk hosted an excelled discussion about how cricket, tennis and football have increased participation, and there were sessions which emphasised how vital it is to have women and other underrepresented groups working in the industry, sitting on boards, to be shaping the game and emphasised the importance of media attention on elite female golfers, to ensure the next generation

I am hopeful that England Golf will compile the excellent points made and innovative ideas and make the information available to all clubs. It was a fantastic event with impressive and inspiring panellists, so why was I depressed?

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I spoke to quite a few women in the golf industry genuinely disillusioned that we have been talking about this for years and have made little progress, and who also admitted their experience of golf clubs would put them off joining one.

In 2014 England Golf published a strategic plan which stated that women represented only 15% club members (compared to an average of 30% in Europe). The plan led to a targeted strategy and series of initiatives to boost female membership. Disappointingly this figure has now fallen to 12%. This is astounding when you consider that the post-pandemic golf boom increased golf club membership by 75,000 (11%) in the same time period.

England Golf Women & Girls Summit host Sarah Stirk with Dame Denise Lewis (Image credit: England Golf)

Society has changed, people are time poor, and have less disposable income, the cost of membership has increased due to increasing costs of running clubs, all of which create challenges to recruit and retain golfers, but how do we explain why male membership has increased and not women’s?

It’s not that women aren’t interested in the game, 55% of adult golfers participating in non-traditional formats of the game are women. There are shining examples of clubs that have made a real commitment to change to encourage and support women, and there are also those who were described as “having the passion to change, but not the knowledge”.

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Delegates from those clubs will have greatly benefited from the summit. It’s encouraging that England Golf have 42 clubs involved in a pilot scheme to increase the percentage of female golfers aged between 18-50, but it’s dire that the current figure is only 1.3%. This means that on average a club is likely to have only 3 women members who are 50 or under.

Women's golf club membership in England (Image credit: England Golf)

Everyone at the summit had proved their commitment to the aim of recruiting and retaining more women simply by attending. England Golf may have been preaching to the converted, but they were giving them practical ideas and encouragement. As I left, I couldn’t shake the thought that the many of the enthused and inspired delegates will have their balloon popped when they return to their home clubs to encounter apathy and inaction.

England Golf can help if asked, they can support clubs who want to gain or renew the Women in Golf Charter, help with governance, and ED&I policies. The challenge is to influence the clubs that don’t want that help. These are the clubs that are causing the problem. People don’t tend to join clubs or take up a sport if they don’t feel genuinely welcome. Some determined women will, the tenacious and stubborn who will play despite the issues they encounter (but maybe only around 12% of women have those attributes in abundance?)

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

There was discussion of how vital it is to “get the board on board" but nothing to explain how to do that if they aren’t interested. If the board is appointed by members and 88% of members are men who are happy with the status quo, meaningful change is unlikely to happen.

It’s not enough to have a token woman or two on the board, if the rest of the board are resistant to progress and hold the casting votes. Policies, charters, commitments and strategic plans are rendered meaningless. It’s just a veneer of equality.

What’s particularly sad about that is for most people, their golf club is their happy place, so when their altruistic enthusiasm is met with barriers and indifference, they become disenfranchised and many have felt their only option is to resign from the board. Better to be ineffective without the stress and hassle than ineffective and frustrated on the board?

(Image credit: Paul Severn)

What’s missing is an explanation of why bringing more women into the game would benefit everyone. It’s something I have been focused on explaining while working with Sharon Eales (Chair of greens at Royal Birkdale) and Tom Mackenzie (golf course architect at Mackenzie and Ebert).

Sharon and I developed mathematical models which illuminates why golf can be much less enjoyable for women due to poor course design, but when it was suggested, we presented our data to members as part of Tom’s explanation of the course changes at Birkdale we realised that the most important part of our message was explaining why it should matter to every golfer that the female experience was inequitable.

Thankfully Birkdale sees itself as a family-focused club, so embraced the opportunity to be an exemplar of a course intentionally redesigned to give all golfers, young and old, the option to play the course as the architect intended.

We believe family golf is the key. Golf is unique in that it is a sport which can be played over the course of an entire lifetime. Our message is that if you love anybody, you will be giving that person a lifelong gift if you teach them to play the game. If you are reading this, you are likely to already be hooked, you know the benefits of being outside in nature, of being able to continue playing sport long after you had to give up. Some of you may have realised the joy of playing with a loved one, the unpressured conversation with someone from a different generation who you may normally have little in common with.

(Image credit: Lauren Katims)

I spent an unforgettable Saturday morning at my local club with my 9 year-old nephew. Not only was I astounded that he could read greens better than I could, but when explaining all the benefits of golf to him and why I was obsessed with encouraging everyone to play, he said, “Isn’t it also because there is a sense of community?”He could see that important and unique lifelong benefit, from 10 minutes sitting in a clubhouse!

It should also be important to everyone in the industry too. Most families have two working parents, both of whom value family time. Golf clubs are very busy early on Saturday and Sunday mornings when great dads and great husbands get up early for their fix of golf and go back to being great dads and great husbands again.

Courses and clubhouses are empty in the afternoons, caterers who once paid the golf club to provide food and beverages are often now paid to wait for customers to appear, and the food is subsided by increased fees.

At a club that offers something great for the entire family, the great dad becomes the hero for introducing the entire family to the game. The industry needs this influx of members to sustain it. Aldeburgh Golf Club in Suffolk offers a 50% membership discount for both a member's partner and their child until the child turns 11. A genius way of giving an opportunity for its members to share their sport and club with the people closest to them.

Charters and strategic plans will only ever take us so far; real progress happens when clubs realise that welcoming women and families benefits every single member through the door. The blueprint for a thriving, multigenerational club is already there, now the industry just needs the courage to use it.

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